International cuisine will be on the menu during interactive 'Sioux City Foodie' program

A busy wife, mom and owner of Hong Kong Supermarket, Peggy La doesn't consider herself much of a foodie.

"I know what I know but I'm certainly no expert in food," she explained, inside of the 501 W. Seventh St. grocery store.

In fact, La said it was her husband John Keoasa who is the real cook in the family.

"Even though John is Laotian, he specializes in Cajun food," she said. "I'm Chinese and I'm smart enough to leave John alone in the kitchen."

Yet La does know how to make a mean spring roll. She'll be demonstrating her culinary acumen during a live radio show featuring Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) Culinary Arts Chef Michael Gasaway as well as "Sioux City Foodie" Adrian Kolbo.

"We'll be going live from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the (WITCC) culinary arts kitchen on Siouxland Public Media," said Kolbo, who started the Sioux City Foodie blog (facebook.com/siouxcityfoodie) more than five years ago.

Even though he came up with the name of the website, Kolbo doesn't consider himself Sioux City's sole foodie.

"No, there are a lot of foodies out there who are far more knowledgeable than I," he insisted.

Indeed, Kolbo said the original mission of the blog was "to highlight the time-tested, trusted and locally-touted food spots that one might not want to miss."

"Sioux City has so many small, independently owned restaurants that may have a unique cuisine or may have just flown under everybody's radar," he explained. "I wanted to put the spotlight on them."

When the Sioux City Foodie blog began, Kolbo was able to profile local eateries like Shahi Palace India Grill, Diamond Thai and Pierce Street Coffee Works.

Taking a long hiatus from the site, he decided to give Sioux City Foodie a more timely, post-COVID spin.

"During the pandemic, people became more isolated out of necessity," Kolbo said. "They couldn't eat at their favorite restaurant yet they continued to miss the food."

At the height of COVID, the sale of cookbooks and home kitchen equipment skyrocketed.

Bringing back the Sioux City Foodie franchise, Kolbo wanted to incorporate a greater DIY aspect.

"Food should be delicious to eat," he reasoned. "But it also can be accessible enough to make at home."

Which is why WITCC's Chef Gasaway will be around for "Sioux City Foodie Live," offering a tutorial on spring roll making.

"I call it cracking the code," Kolbo said. "People will have a better appreciation of their favorite dish if they knew the steps that went into its making."

After that, conversations will start flowing.

"People love talking about food," Kolbo said. "Whether it is talking about our family or a favorite holiday, food has a way of entering the conversation."

Ultimately, that is what Sioux City Foodie is all about.

"We're all foodies, whether we know it or not," Kolbo said. "If you enjoy eating, you're a foodie."

This is a sentiment that La also shares.

Growing up in the grocery industry, she was always surrounded by food.

To better serve her customers, La needed to supply products she was familiar with.

"We sell food product from China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, you name it," she said. "Our customers demand it."

Over time, La said, she's seen traditionally Asian ingredients like sriracha, Thai chilis and ramen become American pantry staples.

Through the popularity of Korean pop (K-pop) groups like BTS and BLACKPINK, she's also seen a customer base that is becoming younger and trendier.

"As soon as we see an online food challenge like eating spicy (Korean) Samyang Ramen, we know young people will be asking for it," La said with a smile.

However as foreign as certain foods can be, there are also plenty of similarities.

"Asians may put different types of ingredients in a spring roll or use different types of dipping sauces," La said. "But if you can fold a burrito, you can also fold a spring roll."

"Different foods from different countries," she continued. "But they are also very similar."

That is also another example of cracking the food code, Kolbo said.

"Once you think about it, food isn't very mysterious," he said. "Around the world, we all eat things that are sweet, salty and savory. Ingredients may differ but the foods have a similarity."

Those are the types of things that Kolbo want people to take away from Sioux City Foodie.

"The main requirement to being a foodie is a love of food," he said.