The seasons are changing and along with that, Chef Clay Lillie's menu at 1008 Key Club (1008 Fourth St.) is getting an upgraded Brussels sprout and roasted tomato treatment, as well.
While Brussels sprouts and roasted tomatoes aren't included in every menu item, they are featured in several of this ace chef's recipes.
Getting his culinary start working at El Fredo's pizza as an adolescent, Lillie (who never went to culinary school) has worked his way to the top of the Sioux City chef scene by cooking under several other senior chefs and finally becoming the head chef at 1008 Key Club.
"It's something that I was naturally good at," said Lillie. "My first kitchen job was at El Fredo's a long time ago. I loved that. Nothing made me feel better than people telling me they enjoyed my food. I ended up just rolling with it."
In addition to his mentor, Chef Rick, who he cooked for at Bev's on the River, Lillie draws inspiration from Chef Morimoto, Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse.
"As a kid, Emeril was huge to me," said Lillie. "That's pretty cool because Chef Rick has gotten to work with him."
One thing that makes Lillie stand out from other chefs around Sioux City is his adamant position on making things from scratch, right down to his ketchup and other sauces. He is even thinking about starting to make his own in-house cheese.
"Outside of here and Marto Brewing, nobody's making their own ketchup; nobody's making their own sauerkraut," said Lillie.
He landed his head chef position at 1008 Key Club in 2018 and has kept patrons happy with his creative takes on vast arrays of differing foods.
The menu has just been switched up for the fall season, and Lillie has decided to use Brussels sprouts in several of the featured dishes including the Schnitzel and Sprouts, the Stout Stew and the Brussels & Balsamic appetizer.
Lillie invited the Weekender to come to the employee taste test of the new menu and we jumped at the opportunity to try the creatively delicious dishes of this homegrown chef.
Appealing appetizers:
While Lillie decided to keep some of the standards on his menu, the new menu items include two new wing flavors, Ancho Limon dry rub and Thai Chili, and the boneless wings are now hand breaded in house. This is a nice upgrade, as normal boneless wings usually come pre-breaded, frozen in a bag. My personal new favorite flavor is the sweet Thai Chili. There isn't much spice, but it still kicks.
The Salmon Cakes have been switched to shrimp cakes for lovers of crustaceans. These are soft and decadent; definitely worth a try.
Making their debut on the upgraded menu are the Jalapeno Eggrolls. These delicious morsels of fried goodness are stuffed with roasted jalapenos, and a cream cheese blend including goat cheese. My mouth was burning afterwards, but it was so worth it.
Let me tell you, I'm not a fan of tomatoes. I have never liked them and often tell people to leave them out of my food. Lillie is roasting tomatoes and using them for bruschetta and other dishes. I tried the bruschetta and was blown away. I actually ate tomatoes and enjoyed them for the first time in my life!
Lillie is also trying his hand at fresh spring rolls with pickled andouille sausage, fresh shrimp and pickled veggies. The resulting dish is absolutely scrumptious.
The piece de resistance of the apps is the Brussels & Balsamic. These baby cabbages provide a savory, parmesan covered version of the vegetable in comparison to the sweet version found elsewhere in town. Both are delicious; each in its own way.
Time for lettuce:
The two new salads Chef Lillie is offering include the Italian Pollo and the Steak Salad.
The Italian Pollo contains herb grilled chicken breasts, parmesan crisps, roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, red onions, creamy pesto and a balsamic glaze. It is mouth-watering, but Lillie seems to be more into his Steak Salad, which includes rare blackened sirloin, roasted bell peppers, roasted onions and mushrooms, a tomato and truffle vinaigrette and creamy goat cheese. No matter which option you go with, you can't go wrong.
MMMMM....Soup:
When it is cold outside, there is nothing better than a hot bowl of soup to pour down your gullet, and Lillie has two new options for you to try: the Roast Tomato Bisque and the Stout Stew.
Both sumptuous soup options are warm and satisfying, although we believe a grilled cheese sandwich would be a great option with the bisque. Grilled cheese and tomato soup? We'll see if we can convince the chef.
The Stout Stew is made with a rotating stout beer, sirloin, fingerling potatoes, celery, onion and a generous helping of Brussels sprouts. A rye crostini is served on the side and is perfect for dipping.
Handhelds:
New to the sandwich options are the 1008 Reuben, the Country Fried BLT and the Pork Tenderloin.
The 1008 Reuben has house-made 1008 Island dressing, the Key Club's take on 1000 Island. It also utilizes homemade sauerkraut. It is a hit for any Reuben lover.
The Pork Tenderloin is made with a hand pounded Berkshire pork loin, some of the best pork you can get in the area. It is tender, crispy and 110% delicious.
Lillie believes the standout in the sandwich options is the Southern Fried BLT, and we have to agree with his opinion. Full of deep fried, breaded bacon, arugula, Swiss cheese, tomato jam, rye and white bread and sweet, roasted tomatoes, this sandwich is a jump away from the traditional BLT and must not be overlooked.
There are also two new burger options including the Swiss & Shroom Burger featuring fried mushrooms, Swiss cheese, jalapeno remoulade and red onions. The other new burger, the Benny Burger is Lillie's take on eggs benedict. Both burgers are divine, but if I had to choose one over the other, the Benny Burger wins with house made hollandaioli, crispy prosciutto, arugula and an egg with a perfectly runny yolk.
The Main Event:
Are you ready for some main course action? Some new options include Boozie Steak Frites, Schnitzel & Sprouts and Moon Mac.
The Boozie Steak Frites feature a rare sirloin atop a bed of a fingerling potato cake, surrounded by sauteed mushrooms tasting of bleu cheese, kale chips and a cabernet syrup. This is a perfect option for steak lovers.
Up next came the Moon Mac, Lillie's stringy mac and cheese option. This creamy dish was utterly delectable and with an additional charge you can customize it with added proteins.
By this point of the taste test we were all getting pretty full, so I wasn't able to try the Schnitzel & Sprouts, figuring it would be similar to the Pork Tenderloin sandwich since it uses the same protein. The dish looked fantastic, but there was no room left in my stomach.
"I'm excited for people to come try the new menu items," said Lillie. "I love to see them eat my food and I love the feedback. I hope they like it."