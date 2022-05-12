Jefferson Beer Supply brings quality craft beer to small Union County town

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The most refreshing ice cream of the summer may taste of blackberry, raspberry and strawberry.

Another thing worth noting: the Triple Jam ice cream -- available at Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main St. -- also has an Alcohol By Volume measurement of around 6.5 percent.

"The soft serve ice cream is made with Blake's Hard Cider and it has a bit of a kick," Anthony Roark explained, pumping out the frozen treat into a tiny cone. "Last summer, we experimented with a 12.5 percent stout beer that was really potent."

If quirky items like alcoholic ice creams are up your alley, then, you'll probably feel at home at Jefferson Beer Supply, which is a brewery and taproom owned by Roark and his partner Nicki Werner.

Located inside a former garage, Jefferson Beer Supply will have its grand opening, Thursday through Sunday, with a host of activities including food trucks, live music, an ice cream social and, even, a pot luck fundraiser for families impacted by cancer.

Wow, if that seems pretty ambitious for a typical craft beer brewhouse, you're right.

In fact, Werner wants the taproom to become a community gathering place for families in the Union County town of 633 people.

"Jefferson is Anthony's hometown but I've fallen in love with the community as well," the St. Louis native said. "If this concept takes off, I'd like it to attract more entrepreneurs to the area."

While Werner is a first-time business owner, she's been brewing beer for more than eight years.

"I've brewed beer professionally in Colorado, Wisconsin and, now, South Dakota," she explained. "I've also studied beer and brewing in Bavaria, Germany."

A former college art professor, Werner acknowledged she is a female in an industry dominated by dudes.

According to Forbes Magazine, around 76 percent of all craft breweries are owned by men. Though Werner, a member of the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit supporting women working in the brewing professions, sees the tides shifting.

"I got into beer as a hobby when I was teaching art," she said. "Over time, I began to realized how interesting beer was and how it better my lifestyle. Eventually, I knew brewing was more creatively stimulating than teaching."

On the other hand, Roark's passion revolved around meat.

An experienced butcher, he initially met Werner when they were both students at Drake University, in Des Moines.

It was when the two were working in Sioux Falls -- Roark as a butcher and Werner as a brewer -- that two came up with a business plan.

"Nicki loved brewing beer and I loved making artisanal sausages," Roark said. "It seemed perfect because beer and sausage go together so well."

Together with Roark's mom, longtime Jefferson city finance officer Michaleen Roark, the couple came up with the concept behind Jefferson Beer Supply.

They received a shot of confidence -- as well as some seed money -- after winning the grand prize at Siouxland Growth Organization's 2021 Innovation Market.

Following a soft open earlier in the year, Jefferson Beer Supply began by selling beers from other local breweries while Werner finished her own brewhouse.

During its grand opening, she will be able to unveil a lineup of beers that will include a "Days of '59" Kolsch-style beer, named after the 1859 founding of Jefferson, as well as a rhubarb-flavored sour beer, inspired by a rhubarb pie recipes invented by Michaleen Roark.

"This is something that will set Jefferson Beer Supply beers apart from everybody else," Werner said. "Our beers are all about local ingredients and local people."

Well, what about some local artisanal sausages?

"I'll start making sausages later this summer," Roark insisted. "We want to perfect the beer first."

Giving a tour of the expansive brewhouse and taproom, Werner said she wanted to make brewing a culture that everybody would want to be a part of.

Plus she wanted Jefferson Beer Supply to celebrate her adopted community.

"Sioux City has some terrific craft breweries but Jefferson also needs a fun place to keep people here," Werner said.

So, can a small town brewery become a unique community center with something for everyone?

"We do have an ice cream social coming up," Roark said. "Kids can have their own ice cream while mom and dad can have come kicked-up ice cream."

