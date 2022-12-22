Jefferson Beer Supply collaborates with Stone Bru for a buzzy milk stout

What happens when a craft beer brewer collaborates with a coffee manufacturer?

In the case of Jefferson Beer Supply and Stone Bru, it meant for a hopped-up comingling of two brews becoming one very tasty beverage called Jefferstone Bru.

According to Jefferson Beer Supply co-owner Anthony Roark, he and his partner Nicki Werner were already fans of creamy coffee milk stout beers.

"We had experimented with various, seasonal coffee flavor combinations at our (202 Main St., Jefferson, S.D.) taproom," he explained. "Eventually, we decided to offer our own coffee milk stout all-year-round."

Jefferstone Bru

That was when Roark and Werner enlisted the help of Stone Bru, a Sioux City-based coffee company.

"We wanted to partner with a local roaster that was nice as well as local," Roark said. "Stone Bru was the obvious choice."

This was because Stone Bru had become an award-winning coffee roaster since it was founded in 2015. With a cafe location at 5822 Sunnybrook Drive and a coffeehouse inside of its 101 W. Third St. corporate headquarters, the manufacturer was generating plenty of buzz.

In large part, that was due to the innovations of master roaster Nick Topf, who, with Brad Lepper, is Stone Bru's co-owner.

"I was excited to collaborate with Nicki and Anthony," Topf said. "Plus I was already a fan of Jefferson Beer Supply beers and had been to their taproom many times."

Jefferstone Bru

Ever though Roark and Werner are first-time business owners, the two have been around for a long time.

A former college art professor, Werner found out she preferred creating beer to grading papers.

"For the past eight years, I've brewed beer professionally in Colorado, Wisconsin and, now, South Dakota," she explained.

Werner met Roark when the two of them were students at Drake University, in Des Moines.

"I was a butcher who wanted to make artisanal sausage while Nicki was a brewer who wanted to make beer," Roark said. "What goes better than sausages and beer?"

Jefferstone Bru

Currently, Jefferson Beer Supply has more beers than sausages on its menu. That's OK since many of Werner's colorfully named creations caught our attention.

For instance the brewery's FakteTooth ESB is an English Amber Ale, the Explosive Bolts is an Imperial Stout while the Wildberry Pop Tart Sour boasts the taste of blackberry, cherry and vanilla versions of the ubiquitous brand of toaster pastry.

However, Werner is most excited about the Jefferstone Bru, which was first released in late November.

"The two things I can't live without are coffee and beer," she said with a smile. "The Jefferstone Bru checks all of the boxes."

Jefferstone Bru

Made with Stone Bru's Bedrock, a medium-strength blend of coffee from Guatemala and Peru, the Jefferstone Bru is both bright and smooth.

"The base beer is a milk stout so it tastes like a Guinness, only a bit sweeter," Roark said. "The addition of Stone Bru's cold brewed coffee adds a great depth of flavor and they work really well together."

Werner agrees, noting that Jefferstone Bru's dark coloring might be deceiving.

"It really drinks smoother and lighter than it looks," she said. "People who've sampled it have been pleasantly surprised."

This included Roark's mom Michaleen.

"My mother-in-law, who typically sticks with fruity sour beers, even orders it," Werner said.

Which is music to the ears to Topf, who would like to do more collaborations with Jefferson Beer Supply.

It goes both ways, since Roark wanted to incorporate the coffee roaster's distinctive viewpoint.

"The first thing I noticed when I visited Stone Bru's (W. Third St.) location was its unique view of downtown Sioux City," he said, looking eastward out of Stone Bru's window. "I wanted to replicate that in the art on the can. It has the Woodbury County Courthouse, the (City Hall) clock tower and Albrecht's Cycle Shop."

Jefferstone Bru

So far, response for the Jefferstone Bru has been overwhelmingly positive.

Which doesn't surprise Werner.

"Jefferstone Bru is a good for cold weather because it's a stout when people like stouts," she said. "But I think people will also enjoys it outside of winter because it is smooth, creamy and very tasty."