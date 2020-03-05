Koi Sushi & Steakhouse brings unique Japanese fusion cuisine

Name any state and chances are great that Indonesian-born but Japanese-trained sushi chef Eddy Ang has worked there.
Mississippi? Yes, great seafood down there. Pennsylvania? Yup, that's where he trained with Masaharu Morimoto of TV's "Iron Chef." And, of course, for the past few weeks, he has been in Iowa.
"I do like the Midwest," Ang explained. "I've worked in Nebraska in the past and I'm having a good time in Sioux City."
Ang admitted he hasn't been able to do any sight-seeing. Instead, he has been too busy training the staff of Koi Sushi & Steakhouse, a new Japanese restaurant at 1790 Hamilton Blvd.
According to manager Jessica Chen, Koi serves a wide variety of meats, seafood and veggies that are cooked on a traditional teriyaki grill. Tempura (crispy and battered-fried) entrees are available and so are Japanese (thin) soba and (thick) udon noodles.
Compartmentalized bento box meals -- consisting of shrimp and veggie tempura, Crab Rangoon, eight California Roll pieces, fried rice, soup and salad -- can be ordered with your choice of chicken, seafood or beef teriyaki or beef negimaki (teriyaki-marinated beef strips rolled up with scallions and asparagus).
"We are a fusion restaurant instead of a traditional Japanese restaurant," Chen explained. "Even people who aren't familiar with Japanese food will find something delicious to eat."
This goes for sushi as well.
"In Japan, sushi is made in a very specific way," Ang said. "In a fusion restaurant, there is a more flexibility."
For instance, guests have their choice of raw or cooked proteins in nigiri (hand-pressed) sushi rolls. Similarly, shitaki mushroom rolls, jade (seaweed, cucumber and avocado) rolls and, even, sweet potato rolls are also available for patrons eschewing meat.
Fusion sushi gives the artistic Ang plenty of creative license.
The restaurant's signature Koi roll is made with spicy snowcrab, tuna, cucumber, avocado and jalapeno which is made more tempting by colorful splashes of spicy mayo, eel sauce and sweet chili.
You have free articles remaining.
Similarly, the Black Dragon Roll gets plenty of firepower from shrimp, crabmeat, eel, avocado and scallions.
Ang's far-flung travels were the inspirations behind the Green River Roll (shrimp tempura, eel and cucumber topped with spicy crabmeat and in special, edible soy paper); Hawaii Summer Roll (shrimp tempura, cheese, mango and avocado; as well as the Grand Island (yes, as in Grand Island, Nebraska!) roll (shrimp tempura, crab sticks on the inside, and spicy tuna, avocado and flying fish roe on the outside).
For people wanting something spectacular, we suggest the Omega Roll, which has lobster tempura, mango and asparagus on the inside and spicy tuna, avocado, flying fish roe and a special sauce on the outside.
If you're on a date -- or if you're really hungry -- there is the Koi Love Boat (16 pieces of raw sashimi, 12 pieces of sushi and two of the chef's special rolls) and the Koi Party Boat (20 pieces of sashimi, 16 pieces of sushi and three of the chef's special rolls).
Naturally, both items are served on boat-shaped wooden platters.
Asked if he considers himself a food stylist or a food educator, Ang said he is probably a bit of both.
"Food should be delicious to eat and presented in a beautiful fashion," he said.
Ang is also willing to help customers decide what to order.
A sushi chef for more than 20 years, he said diners on the East and West coasts prefer raw fish while Midwesterners prefer cooked fish as well as more fusion fare.
"People in different parts of the country have different tastes," Ang said. "You must be able to meet every challenge."
This has been Ang's culinary philosophy and it has benefited throughout his travels.
"I enjoy teaching chefs how to make sushi before moving on every few months," he explained. "That keeps things fresh and challenging for me."
Obviously, it is the diners who benefit from spectacular sushi made by a master.
"Some people like traditional sushi and some people prefer a fusion," Ang said. "As far as I'm concerned, both types of sushi are delicious."