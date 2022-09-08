Main + Abbey chef uses international ingredients for new menu items

What pairs perfectly with Midwestern fine dining fare?

If you ask Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Chef De Cuisine Kelly Bunkers, the answer involves some unique international ingredients.

For instance, Main + Abbey's Asian dumpling-inspired Bao Buns are made with smoked Sakura Farm pork belly, Bibb lettuce, pickled veggies and a sticky and savory red chili paste from Korea called gochujang.

Similarly, M+A's Tuna Poke Bowl comes with ahi tuna, fried shallots, avocado and cucumber before getting a light dusting of toasted nori, a salty seaweed from Japan.

Seafood lovers will appreciate the Grilled Branzino, which feature the flaky white fish, accompanied with green beans, cauliflower, almonds, along with a Mediterranean fregola pasta salad and drizzled with an Argentinean-influenced chimichurri sauce.

Bunkers is the first to admit his new menu isn't your typical casino steak-and-lobster meal. He's OK with that.

A Sioux City native, he was a culinary and restaurant management student at Council Bluffs' Iowa Western Community College while working in the kitchens at an area casino.

"Back then, casinos were very traditional," Bunkers remembered. "Chefs wore checkered pants and big toques on our heads while creating a very conservative type of menu."

Upon graduation, he was named executive chef at Omaha's French Cafe before relocating to Las Vegas.

While in Vegas, Bunkers accepted a position as chef de partie of L'Atelier De Joel Robuchon, a French eatery inside of the MGM Grand, where he served from 2006 to 2008. In fact, he was part of the culinary team when celebrity chef Joel Robuchon captured his Michelin one-star status.

After working at various restaurants along the Vegas Strip for nine years, he relocated to Washington, D.C., to work at Le Diplomate, a popular French bistro in the nation's capitol's famed Dupont Circle.

"D.C. was having a culinary revival when I was there," Bunkers said. "There so many chefs who were making terrific food at the time."

Returning to Sioux City after more than three years, he admitted to experiencing a bit of "culture shock."

"On the one hand, life is less hectic in the Midwest," Bunkers said. "But on the other had, our food palates aren't as adventurous as in other parts of the country."

That is why he continues to walk a fine line as Hard Rock's Chef De Cuisine.

"People have certain expectations when coming to Hard Rock," Bunkers explained. "They want food that is a bit edgy and a real show-stopper."

However, he had to temper that with what diners wanted to eat.

"As a chef, I want to challenge myself and my staff by making new foods with new techniques and new ingredients," Bunkers said. "But if we go too over-the-top, nobody will want our food."

Instead, he recreated Main + Abbey's menu by adding more vegetarian options as well as meals that are both healthy and flavorful.

"So many things go into creating a signature meal," Bunkers said. "First of all, you need quality ingredients. Then, there is the visual element. How does a meal look on a plate? Does it have the 'wow' factor?"

Another important element is texture or how food feels when you're eating it.

"You can't pair something mushy with mushy," Bunkers said. "A light branzino fish tastes better when it is combined with nutty fregola pasta. Tuna gets a bit of a crunch when we add furikake (a dry and flakey Japanese condiment) on top."

One of Main + Abbey's most popular "handheld" items is its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which features chicken that is bathed in a hot honey glaze, topped with a creamy ranch Cole Slaw and served with grilled brioche roll.

"Each ingredients brings a different texture, which creates a terrific mouth feel," Bunkers said. "It is something that some chefs overlook but I think it is crucial."

Another thing that Bunkers considers crucial is customer feedback.

"We take all criticism, good or bad, very seriously," he said. "After about a month, Main + Abbey's new menu is drawing plenty of compliments."

Which is a good thing for Bunkers, who continue to look globally when it comes to ingredients.

M+A's guests may not know that there is a Korean chili paste in their Bao Bun or a Japanese Kewpie mayo on top of a soft dough. All they know is that it tastes good.

"This is the key of cooking," Bunkers said. "A little tweak here or there makes all of the difference."