It is the shot drink that's been immortalized in song by Mr. 305 to Mr. Worldwide, himself, as well as being a beverage with the motto: "Tastes Like Heaven, Burns Like Hell."
Plus the alcoholic beverage also contains propylene glycol, which is a colorless chemical that can also commonly be found in antifreeze.
Um ... let's just say Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has a unique back story.
As a way to get you pumped about Pitbull (aka Armando Christian Perez) coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park on Friday, we'll raise our glasses to a drink which many say mimic the taste of an Atomic Fireball candy.
But, first, here's a drunk history lesson.
LIKE MIKE MYERS AND PAMELA ANDERSON, FIREBALL ROSE TO FAME UP NORTH IN THE 80s
Unlike the current resident of the White House, we do not think that there's a special place in hell reserved for the U.S.'s neighbors to the north. After all, Canada is the undisputed birthplace of Fireball. Introduced as a product by a Canadian bartender as a way to warm up during a typical Arctic blast in the mid-1980s, the drink was little known outside of the land of the Maple Leafers, ay.
WHEN IT WAS CREATED, FIREBALL HAD A REALLY STUPID NAME
Despite being a mix of Canadian whisky, cinnamon flavoring and a whole host of artificial sweeteners, a Fireball really doesn't taste like the round, molar-busting Atomic Fireball candy. To us, it tasted like a liquified version of Big Red chewing gum. Having said that, the liquor began its life being marketed under the name Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky, ostensibly named after a fictional doctor. No, we're not kidding. Luckily that all changed when the Canadian-owned Seagram -- the longtime distiller of Fireball -- was sold to the Louisville, Kentucky-based Sazerac Company in 2007.
IT IS A LOT MORE UBIQUITOUS THAN YOU THINK
Incredibly, Fireball has overpowered Jameson Irish Whiskey, Patron Tequila and Jagermeister in terms of overall sales in America. According to industry bean-counters, more than $800 million of Fireball move off of liquor store shelves and from a neighborhood bar near you.
WHY IS IT POPULAR? IT'S WEAKER THAN S--T, THAT'S WHY!
At approximately 66 proof, Fireball has around 20 percent less alcohol than a true whiskey. A "real" whiskey is likely to clock in at around 86 - 100 proof.
HOWEVER, IT MIGHT BE WORTH A SHOT
This lack of alcoholic heft is perhaps why Fireball shots are de rigueur at most bachelorette parties and Weekender staff interventions. For instance, an Apple Pie is Fireball, a green apple mixer, pineapple juice and a sour mix. Dragon's Spit equals Fireball plus Tabasco sauce. A Fire Extinguisher is Fireball and Irish Creme while Firenog is simply Fireball and Egg Nog in an unholy alliance. OK, throwing up might feel good right about now.
HEY, YOU LEFT US HANGIN' WITH THAT ANTIFREEZE CRAP, DIDN'T YOU?
Oh, we nearly forgot about that. In 2014, Finland and Sweden reported that Fireball contained amounts of propylene glycol that surpassed acceptable levels for the countries. Despite that, the company deemed the whisky as safe to drink. Remember, any bottle of alcohol that features a prancing devil on its label will always be suspect but we think Fireball is safe to drink.
FROM YOUR SWEET TOOTH TO YOUR LEATHERY LIVER
In case you were wondering, a single shot of Fireball contains around 11 grams or 2.2 teaspoons of sugar. If you do the math, a quarter of a Fireball shot is made solely of sugar.