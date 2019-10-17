Sunday Pho-nday has become a staple at Marty's Tap (1306 Court St.) over the past two years with Polly Seevanhsa and Josh Ronfeldt at the helm of the operation.
"We started two years ago in February," said Seevanhsa. "It was a long time coming. Pho became a trendy food and people would go eat it with people who had never eaten it before. They didn't think it was that great. I figured people should know how to have it and how to incorporate sauces to make it cater to their own tastes. I wanted to start a pho day at a dive bar and Kelly (Quinn) was the first person to show interest, so we started having the event at Marty's Tap. It's been perfect because Marty's is the spot."
From the first time this couple presented Sunday Pho-nday, the event was a success.
"It was a banger right out of the gate," said Ronfeldt.
"The very first time we served over 84 bowls," said Seevanhsa. "The next time we had the event, we served over 120 bowls."
Anymore the couple usually serves around 300 bowls (40 ounces a piece) and people come up for seconds, thirds and on occasion fourth servings. Factor that in with the people that just come with to-go containers, and we are talking a lot of pho. That's right folks, it is THAT good. That comes from someone that scoffed at pho at Marty's Tap until I actually tried it. Honestly, it is the best version of pho I've ever eaten.
How much food does that mean these folks are turning out every Sunday Pho-nday? Approximately 300 pounds of meat and 110 gallons of broth. It is quite the operation.
Seevanhsa comes from a Lao family, yet pho is traditionally a Vietnamese dish. There is a crossover when it comes to Asian foods, so Seevanhsa learned to make the soup from her family. One difference between Vietnamese pho and Laos pho is Lao people like their pho "dirty" (full of spices and other sauces) as opposed to the Vietnamese clean pho (clear, golden broth).
"With Laotian food, we like ours dirty," said Seevanhsa. "If we make something from another Asian culture, we make it dirty. Lao food is funky. Instead of using beef meatballs, I use pork because it adds flavor to the broth and absorbs broth better. Also in the broth is brisket. On a smaller scale, I'd use brisket and oxtail."
So what goes into the prep for this delicious day of Vietnamese soup and rice noodles? Several hours of boiling beef broth. That's what.
"We used to show up at 9 the day of the event to start the boil," said Seevanhsa. "The thing is, to get a really good broth ready for just a family, you are talking about four hours of boiling. For this amount of people, I decided I needed to start boiling in advance, so I would get there the night before. To have that amount of broth, I need at least 12 hours. My sister helps prep, and recently Chef Clay (Lillie) has been helping us out."
As stated earlier, Lao people like to add a lot of ingredients to their pho to make it "dirty" and Marty's conveniently has a table full of veggies and sauces so you can customize your "dirty" pho experience. There is even a Hu-Hot style banner above the table explaining the flavor profiles of the different condiments.
"Our condiments are what sets us apart," said Ronfeldt. "We spend a lot of money on the condiments. You can flavor your soup to be your own."
"The regulars who come in ask if it is possible it gets better every time," said Seevanhsa. "You know what you like and know how to flavor your pho better each time."
For folks who have never tried pho and are wary to sample this cultural soup, Seevanhsa describes it as a beef noodle soup. Not a far cry from the American standard, chicken noodle. People here are comfortable with chicken noodle, so why not beef?
"It's a comfort food," said Seevanhsa. "It is a broth, it's real food. It's made with love like every family Sunday dinner should be made with."