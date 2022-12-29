New downtown Sioux City bar creating one-of-a-kind cocktails in a comfortable setting

A green room is the place where entertainers chill before and after a performance.

The recently opened Green Room at 1227 Fourth St. is where patrons can chill between shows at The Marquee, which is next door at 1225 Fourth St.

"Actually, The Green Room is a pretty cool place anytime," owner Mitch Martin explained. "There are times when you want a place that is more intimate. The Marquee can be a bit noisy. Then, The Green Room should do the trick."

The Green Room now open Owner Mitch Martin smokes an old fashioned drink with cherry wood at the Green Room, his new bar beside the Marquee which he also owns on Four…

Adding to The Green Room's cool, clubby vibe is a cool stereo set-up with Martin's own personally curated collection of vinyl records.

"I'm in the mood for some Queen," he said as Freddie Mercury crooned "Somebody to Love" in the background. We have a BYOV policy around here. If you don't like my musical taste, feel free to bring your own vinyl."

Another thing that guests will want to bring to The Green Room is an appetite.

The Green Room now open Owner Mitch Martin mixes a smoked old fashioned drink at the Green Room, his new bar beside the Marquee which he also owns on Fourth Street in…

Hot off the grill will be regional hot "dawgs" from sausage-friendly destinations like Detroit (a Nathan hot dog topped with onion, cheese, mustard and a Coney sauce), a Spicy Chicago (a Nathan dog loaded with mustard, relish, onions, peppers, tomato wedges, a pickle slice and celery salt) and a Houston (a Nathan dog jam-packed with sriracha ketchup, caramelized onions, sauteed breadcrumbs and yum-yum sauce).

Pizzas (or what The Green Room calls "Pizzaz") come in some varieties as Traditional (pepperoni, hamburger and a homemade sauce), BBQ Chicken (chicken, barbecue sauce and onion), and the "MitchSlap" Special (pepperoni, hamburger, onion and cream cheese on top of Martin's homemade "MitchSlap" sauce).

Perhaps, the most unusual pizza is its Spam-a-lot, which has the homemade "MitchSlap" sauce, onions, pineapple and, you guessed it, Spam.

"I think people will like it," Martin said.

(Note: We may need a cocktail or two before chowing down on Spam-a-lot pizza. Luckily, The Green Room has some creative drinks that pay homage to music world icons.)

The Green Room now open A green room is traditionally the place where an entertainer can chill between performances. However, you don't need to be a celebrity to enjo…

If Aretha Franklin was the "Queen of Soul," the legendary Gladys Knight was often called the "Empress of Soul."

The Green Room's Empress of Soul cocktail contains Empress Gin, lime juice, simple syrup, soda and something called a "buzz button."

According to Martin, a "buzz button" is the flower of an oleracea plant.

"Bite down on the buzz button and your mouth becomes numb," he said.

The Green Room now open The seating area at the new bar, the Green Room, is shown.

Genesis frontman Phil Collins is namechecked with the Raspberry Phil Collins. It contains Hendricks Gin, raspberry syrup, lemon juice and soda.

Plus you don't need to know the words to "Another Day in Paradise" to order it.

We sampled the Smoked Old Fashioned, which is made with Bulleit Bourbon, simple syrup and orange bitters before being smoked with cherrywood.

Our verdict: the Old Fashioned was expertly made. Infusing it with the smoke of cherrywood gave it a nice, toasty taste.

Martin said it was a race to the finish to open The Green Room before the end of the year.

"(Former tenant) Woodys Axe Throwing moved out in September, we came in October and went into remodeling mode right off the bat," he explained.

Indeed, it is hard to imagine the cozy and quaint Green Room was once the place where axes were thrown for an evening of fun.

"We wanted a December opening and got one," Martin said. "We may have been nailing things down a few minutes before opening, but we made it."

What are some things that Martin learned during the planning stages of The Green Room?

"Painting every wall green is not a good thing," he said.

The Green Room now open A small stage at the front of the Green Room can be used for live music beside a door leading to the Marquee.

That makes sense. The rusty-red accent walls gives the space less of an Elvis-in-the-Graceland's-Jungle-Room feel.

Other than that, the initial reaction to The Green Room has been overwhelmingly positive.

"There are certain times when you're in the mood for The Marquee," Martin said. "The Green Room is for those times when you'd like to have a conversation, sit back and chill to some great music."

More important, you don't need to be a celebrity to get a table in this Green Room.

"Just expect some great food, creative cocktails and some cool vinyl playing on the record player," Martin said.

The Green Room now open Owner Mitch Martin stands behind the counter at The Green Room, his new bar beside the Marquee which he also owns.