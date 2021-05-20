New South Sioux City pizzeria offers South-of-the-Border take on Italian comfort food

It is estimated that Americans eat approximately 100 acres of pizza every day of the year, or approximately 350 slices per second.
That's a lot of pie for a food which historians say dates back to the Stone Ages.
However, the modern pizza -- actually a flatbread -- was likely conceived in the kitchens of family chefs living in Naples, Italy in the early 1800s.
The pizza was further refined in the United States with endless variations of New York, Los Angeles as well as a Chicago Deep Dish styles of pizza.
So, what is the most popular pizza made at Chilangos Mexican Pizza, a new pizzeria which recently opened at 112 E. 19th St. in South Sioux City?
Perhaps not too surprisingly, Chilangos' Home Special is topped with tons of asada and chirizo while drizzled with cheese and a zesty salsa.
But the pizzeria's best selling pie also contains many things one wouldn't expect in a Mexi-pizza. Namely, plenty of pepperoni, ham and pineapple.
Uh-huh, this south-of-the-border pizza is actually something of a world traveler.
And believe it or not, Weekender Taste Testers say this "Everything On It" pizza is nothing less than a meaty masterpiece.
In 2020, a few local eateries like Siouxland's Choice winner Tacos El Guero brought the Southern California-inspired Birria Pizza to the area.
Made with slow-cooked beef, a birria pizza is actually an inside-out pizza since the meats and cheeses are cooked while nestled in a layered, flour tortilla crust.
Chilangos pizzas don't have as unique of a crust. Instead, it uses a crust similar to a New York pizza. A taste tester described as being less floppy.
"This pizza is strong enough not to bend under a ton of toppings," the taste tester said.
Indeed, the House Special drew nothing but raves from the Weekender's staff of pizza fanatics.
"I love that they don't skimp on any of the ingredients," one taste tester said. "This pizza just won't stop."
However, for fans desiring a more authentic south-of-the-border should consider Chilangos' Mexican Pizza, which contains chirozo, green peppers, onions, Chile Verde and, by request, refried beans.
Hmm, we never thought of putting beans in pizza. Maybe, next time?
That didn't stop Weekender taste testers from pigging out on Chilangos' Mexicana Hot Dog.
Containing an all-beef sausage, this Mexi-version of an American fave has a multitude of toppings like onions, tomatoes and bacon.
But its crowning achievement is an artistic zigzag of ketchup, mustard and Mexican crema which comes with each dawg.
Add a ginormous amount of fries, this is one Best of Show bow-wow, according to our cadre of foodies.
"I've had Mexican hot dogs before," said a taste tester. "This is as authentic as you can get."
Statistics show that more than 5 billion pizzas will be sold around the world in 2021.
But some of the quirkiest international pies can be found right here in Siouxland.
And who knows, maybe the good folks at Chilangos will slip in a few more pineapple slices in your next Mexican pizza.