New South Sioux City pizzeria offers South-of-the-Border take on Italian comfort food

It is estimated that Americans eat approximately 100 acres of pizza every day of the year, or approximately 350 slices per second.

That's a lot of pie for a food which historians say dates back to the Stone Ages.

However, the modern pizza -- actually a flatbread -- was likely conceived in the kitchens of family chefs living in Naples, Italy in the early 1800s.

The pizza was further refined in the United States with endless variations of New York, Los Angeles as well as a Chicago Deep Dish styles of pizza.

So, what is the most popular pizza made at Chilangos Mexican Pizza, a new pizzeria which recently opened at 112 E. 19th St. in South Sioux City?

Perhaps not too surprisingly, Chilangos' Home Special is topped with tons of asada and chirizo while drizzled with cheese and a zesty salsa.

But the pizzeria's best selling pie also contains many things one wouldn't expect in a Mexi-pizza. Namely, plenty of pepperoni, ham and pineapple.

Uh-huh, this south-of-the-border pizza is actually something of a world traveler.

And believe it or not, Weekender Taste Testers say this "Everything On It" pizza is nothing less than a meaty masterpiece.