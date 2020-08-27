Online orders help keep Coffee & Nosh afloat

Crowd favorites include the steak and egg bowl, cinnamon roll waffle bites, and the avocado bowl.

For drinks, the most popular coffee is Iced 14K. Orndorff said that it made with their homemade caramel, from her grandmother’s caramel recipe, and hazelnut. She said it’s like liquid gold.

Coffee and Nosh is also known for its Lavender Lemonade, which looks almost too pretty to drink.

“Our brand is a little bit edgy,” Orndorff said. “We want to introduce people to new things.”

The quality of their food and creating a community that people can be a part of sets Coffee & Nosh apart and draws customers.

Orndorff said people become addicted to the quality of the food and they keep coming back for more.

Coffee and Nosh is located at the Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and the Morningside library parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays.