Palmer Specialty Foods has gift items for gourmet as well as the wannabe

Valerie Williams always thinks of her grandmother's thumbprint jam cookies around the holidays.
however, grandma never had a huge shelf of Stonewall Kitchen specialty jams to choose from.
"This is one of the fun fringe benefits of being a retail clerk at Palmer Specialty Foods," Williams said, placing jars of Holiday Flavor and Cinnamon Apple Jam onto a display table. "You're always experimenting with flavors."
Indeed, Williams is already something of an expert when it comes to sweet treats. After all, she was a former pastry chef at Table 32 and M's on Fourth, among other places.
"Valerie is our resident foodie," Monica Waldon said with a smile. "If customers have food-related questions, we send them Valerie's way."
Which isn't to say that Waldon, the retail manager at Palmer Specialty Foods, is any slouch when it comes to cooking.
"Valerie's grandma taught her how to bake," Waldon said, inside the 405 Wesley Parkway sore that shares space with Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe. "My mom? She taught me and my sisters how to make tamales."
"Isn't that interesting," Waldon continued. "The holidays are when we remember the foods we get up with."
Well, maybe yes. But, maybe no.
Williams, in fact, loves tradition with a twist.
"For Thanksgiving, I made a pumpkin cheesecake instead of a pumpkin pie," she said. "People loved it."
Similarly, Waldon chose Thanksgiving as a time to step out of her comfort zone as well.
"I had never brined a turkey before I bought a kit here," she said. "It was delicious. Even better, the directions were easy to follow."
Walking down the specialty foods aisle, Waldon said the shelves are full of spices, sauces, mixes and products for both the experienced gourmet or the gourmet wannabe.
"(The holidays) allow us to show off a bit," she said. "We may want to stick with the tried and true but you also want to make something more exciting."
"Even if a cookie design doesn't work exactly like you planned, you can still eat the cookie," Waldon said with a shrug.
Plus anyone from kids to adults can help out in the kitchen. That includes Williams' boyfriend, whose culinary expertise is limited to making ramen.
"At least he's willing to give it a try," she reasoned.
Perhaps Williams' boyfriend will find a gift basket under the Christmas tree this year.
"People love getting gift baskets as presents," Williams explained. They're easy to personalize to match the recipient's likes."
Even better, they can be enjoyed long after the holidays are over.
"If a gift basket contains products with a long shelf life, you can keep it until you need it," she said.
And, more options...
If you are looking for gifts with a bit of Sioux City character (or not), visit the Lindblades at Sioux City Gifts. Located at 1922 Pierce St., this quaint gift shop offers books of Sioux City photography, T-shirts, candles and many other cool knickknacks, all in one comfy store front. This little shop is conveniently located right next door to Pierce Street Coffee Works, so you can stop in for a cup o’ joe and a “Nutty Bird” sandwich after you are done shopping.
Sioux City Gifts has items ranging from $4.50 to around $40, so the cool items in this little shop won't break the bank, but will make amazing stocking stuffers for anyone in your life.