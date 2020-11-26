Popular food truck creates brick-and-mortar restaurant at former Dakota City steakhouse

In the back of the cavernous space will be a full-functioning sports bar, which will be unlike anything in the town of slightly more than 1,900 people.

While the steakhouse and bar will remain under construction for the next few months, Sanchez and his crew are currently serving Daga's on Wheels meals, for takeout or delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Dakota City locale.

"The entire community has been great to work with," he said. "We want to give Dakota City something very special."

FROM BRICK-AND-MORTAR TO A FOOD TRUCK AND BACK AGAIN

Sanchez has a lot riding on the business, which actually had its roots in a former brick-and-mortar eatery.

Sanchez's grandparents arrived in American from their native Jalisco, Mexico, with very little money more than 30 years ago.

Working in the meatpacking industry for decades, they dreamed of opening their own restaurant. Their son purchased a small storefront in Winnebago, Nebraska, as a way for them to retire while doing something that they loved.