Pub 52 puts a unique spin on All-American favorites

What qualifies as upscale pub food and what does not?

That was the question Justin Truhe asks himself every time he updates the menu at Pub 52, the Sergeant Bluff sports bar he opened in January 2022.

"We've gone through three or four menu since we opened," he said, inside the 701 First St. eatery's dining room. "We're still trying to find that sweet spot which will satisfy the most people."

Specifically, Truhe wanted Pub 52 to be a step above Bob's Bar & Grill, the Martinsburg, Nebraska, restaurant that is famous for its humongous burgers, and comparable to Sioux City's 1008 Key Club, a downtown destination known for gourmet pub grub.

Plus I want to keep the feel of a small town," he explained. "Sergeant Bluff may be down the road from Sioux City, but it still has a unique feel."

To keep its hometown ambiance, Pub 52 has been the site for a darts and bags league while it caters to school and civic events.

"We want to be the place where people want to meet up in Sergeant Bluff," Truhe said.

Indeed, the name Pub 52 is significant for the town of nearly 6,000.

"Sergeant Bluff became Woodbury County's first township in 1852," Truhe explained. "Or was it 1854? Either way, 52 sounds better than 54."

Truhe is more certain of the quality of his kitchen crew, which has experience in fine dining establishments as well as sports bars.

Chief among them is Mike Terriquez, who previously worked with veteran chef Clay Lillie at the Key Club and, before that, Clyde's.

"What I learned from Clay was the importance of fresh ingredients and the ability to make as much in-house as possible," Terriquez said.

According to Truhe, the most popular menu item has been the namesake Pub 52 burger.

"The Pub 52 burger, literally, has everything on it," he said.

Truhe ain't kidding. The Pub 52 features an Angus beef patty, pulled pork, bacon, BBQ and onion petals on top of a brioche roll.

Wanna get fancy? Check out the Gucci burger, which contains an Angus patty, fried onion strings and drizzled housemade beer cheese on a pretzel roll.

Alright, wanna get weird? You should try Pub 52's All-American Breakfast Burger, with Angus beef, hash browns, bacon, American cheese and a fried egg on a brioche bun.

If you want to turn this stupendous sandwich into a Midwestern classic, ask your server to slather on some PB&J!

"There's nothing better than having a fried egg on top of your burger," Truhe said. "PB&J just makes it more special."

A Jefferson, South Dakota, native who was born into the hospitality field, he remembered traveling to small town, hole-in-the-wall eateries that specialized in quirky, regional cuisine.

This was the reason Truhe insisted on having chislic on Pub 52's menu.

So, what the hell is chislic? Simply put, it is a dish made up of strips of flash-fried sirloin steak, served with house made garlic aioli as well as two pieces of fried garlic bread.

"You can't get more 'South Dakota' than chislic," Truhe said. "It will bring back a lot of memories for people who grew up eating it."

He's also anxious to make a few memories of his own at Pub 52.

"Sergeant Bluff needed a place where you could grab a beer while watching a football game in one section as still get a nice meal in another part of the same place," Truhe said.

Opening a restaurant has been an eye-opener.

"Some things that we thought would go over well, didn't," Truhe admitted. "While others things did so much better than anyone expected."

Does that mean he'll be creating yet another menu for Pub 52?

"Upscale pub food can mean different things to different people," Truhe said with a sigh. "I'm OK with that."

"Who said a restaurant's menu can't be a work in progress?" he noted with a smile.