Brain freeze: Test your flavored ice I.Q.

The Ice Pop was introduced to the public during a fireman's ball, held in Oakland, Calif., in 1922.

Mark your calendar for May 27, which is National Grape Popsicle Day, and Aug. 26, which is National Cherry Popsicle Day.

Currently owned by the same folks behind Good Humor and Breyer's, the Popsicle company claimed more than 2 billions in annual sales.

Want flavored ice in a different form? Get yourself a Slurpee, an Icee, shaved ice, a snow cone or, even, a Slush Puppy. Don't forget frozen versions of your fave soft drinks. They're also delicious.