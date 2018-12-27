2018 will go down as a year some eateries will relish, while others will simply bark their disgust at the dog-eat-dog business of running a restaurant.
Don't believe us? Ask John and Mike Eliades, the Sioux City brothers who own Milwaukee Wiener House, 310 Douglas St., which celebrated its 100th birthday in October.
Named after the Milwaukee Railroad line, the iconic hot dog restaurant has been a downtown fixture since the waning days of World War I.
First established by Greek immigrant Bill Diones, the shop was sold to Gus Avlichos in the 1930s. In turn, Avlichos sold it to brothers-in-law Gus Demetroulis and Tom Eliades around 1960.
Milwaukee Wiener House has been owned by John and Mike Eliades (Tom's sons) for more than a decade.
With a century under its belt -- all under Greek ownership -- Milwaukee continues to draw big crowds for its Coney Island-inspired Chili Dogs.
The same was also true for George's Hot Dog Shoppe, 1419 Hamilton Blvd. Alas, owners George and Mary Demetroulis were informed the strip mall which housed the 43-year-old restaurant was slated to be demolished in May 2018.
With the closing of George's, Sioux City wasn't ready to become a one hot dog restaurant town.
Thank goodness for Varik Jolin and Keith Robinson, who opened Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop across the street from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in early 2018. They added a 1227 Fourth St. location last fall.
Since then, Schweddy's has been a destination for pulled pork hot dogs, pizza dogs and PB&J dogs. We thank them while our cardiologists curse them.
2018 wasn't kind to Cold Stone Creamery, 1921 Hamilton Blvd.; Sprinkles Donut & Coffee Shop, 700 Jennings St.; or Tanner's Bar and Grill, 1790 Hamilton Blvd., which all closed in 2018.
Luckily, Tanner's former location was able to secure a new tenant almost immediately. The new Hamilton Bar & Grill has been open since February 2018.
Sadly, the year saw Gud N Free -- a 3120 Floyd Blvd. restaurant serving gluten-free food -- and McCarthy & Bailey Irish Pub -- a 423 Pearl St. gastro-pub -- end their run.
However, 2018 saw the opening of other, interesting eateries.
Veteran restaurateur Joe Sitzmann joined forces with experienced meat smoker Keaton Kimble at Iowa Barbeque Company, 100 Plymouth St. S.W., Le Mars; while husband and wife Gary and Sandra Walker create pub grub pub comfort faves at Sgt. Brew, 701 First St., Sergeant Bluff.
Less than a mile away from Sgt. Brew was Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen & Catering. Located at 300 First St., Suite A, Mateo offers authentic Filipino food, including Kare Kare (a beef and peanut stew served with eggplant and bok choy) and Lechon Pork Belly (which consists of slow-roasted, skin-on pork belly served with mixed veggies) made under the supervision of Manila native Divina Ericksen.
Ever wanted your latte, espresso or cup o' Joe made by a scientist? Check out Nisa Salmen, a 2017 Morningside College biology graduate who opened Hardline Coffee Co., 611 Fifth St., in December.
Mad science could be found at Bar Louis, 701 Gordon Drive. Opened on Halloween, the "Eat, Drink and Be Happy" chain has a Spiked Bulleit Bourbon Burger (all-beef patty served with cheddar, cream cheese, smoked bacon and onion straws, that is so boozy, you must be 21 to order it.
Well, we'll raise our glasses to that.
In fact, we'll bid adieu to the eateries that we'll miss and say howdy-do to all of the newcomers.
We'll see you guys after we complete -- or abandon -- our New Year's resolution to lose weight.
So, see you around Groundhog Day?