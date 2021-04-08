Seven nights of fabulous meals in Downtown Sioux City

"We hope everyone will take this opportunity to try some amazing food while supporting our local businesses," added Downtown Partners business development coordinator Grace Nordquist.

Each eatery will have their prix fixe menu available onsite during Restaurant Week. All of the menus will be online at downtownsiouxcity.com.

Downtown Partners will also be offering giveaways for people who participate in Restaurant Week while posting on social media.

"Just follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo, using #RestaurantWeekSC, and be sure to tag Downtown Partners," Nordquist said.

You can enter at each restaurant for more chances to win throughout the week. The winner will be selected at random to receive the grand prize (a $20 gift card for each of the 10 participating restaurants.

"COVID-19 has impacted all types of businesses," Cote said. "But restaurants may have been impacted the most."

"Our aim to have people try a new restaurant, frequent a restaurant they haven't been to in a while or show support towards a dependable favorite," she added. "Luckily, downtown Sioux City has so many great dining options."