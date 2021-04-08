Seven nights of fabulous meals in Downtown Sioux City

Let's see: seven nights, 10 participating restaurants.
Um ... there may be more cool eateries than there are nights of the week.
"Yeah, we should've stopped bringing in additional restaurants when we got to seven," Downtown Partner's Ragen Cote admitted, "but it seemed like plenty of places wanted to be in our first-ever Downtown Restaurant Week."
The purpose of Restaurant Week, which runs Sunday through April 17, is to showcase locally owned restaurants at a discounted price, according to Cote, the executive director of Downtown Partners, a nonprofit which promotes economic development.
For each evening, 10 dining spots will feature a $30 prix fixe menu showcasing an appetizer, main course and dessert.
"Each of these restaurants has put together dishes that highlight what they're all about," Cote explained. "The chefs have prepared the menus just for the week and they are fabulous."
The 10 participating restaurants are Rebos, 1107 Fourth St.; The Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St.; SoHo Kitchen & Bar, 1024 Fourth St.; M's on 4th, 1021 Fourth St.; 1008 Key Club, 1008 Fourth St.; Table 32, 100 S. Virginia St.; Marto Brewing Co., 930 Fourth St.; Woodbury's An American Steakhouse, 525 Sixth St.; Trattoria Fresco, 511 Fourth St.; and Main + Abbey, 111 Third St.
"We hope everyone will take this opportunity to try some amazing food while supporting our local businesses," added Downtown Partners business development coordinator Grace Nordquist.
Each eatery will have their prix fixe menu available onsite during Restaurant Week. All of the menus will be online at downtownsiouxcity.com.
Downtown Partners will also be offering giveaways for people who participate in Restaurant Week while posting on social media.
"Just follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo, using #RestaurantWeekSC, and be sure to tag Downtown Partners," Nordquist said.
You can enter at each restaurant for more chances to win throughout the week. The winner will be selected at random to receive the grand prize (a $20 gift card for each of the 10 participating restaurants.
"COVID-19 has impacted all types of businesses," Cote said. "But restaurants may have been impacted the most."
"Our aim to have people try a new restaurant, frequent a restaurant they haven't been to in a while or show support towards a dependable favorite," she added. "Luckily, downtown Sioux City has so many great dining options."
Plus Cote promised this is just the start of an entire series of Restaurant Weeks, which may also focus on breakfast, lunch, drinks, desserts and much more.