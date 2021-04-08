 Skip to main content
Seven nights of fabulous meals in Downtown Sioux City
Let's see: seven nights, 10 participating restaurants. 

Um ... there may be more cool eateries than there are nights of the week.

"Yeah, we should've stopped bringing in additional restaurants when we got to seven," Downtown Partner's Ragen Cote admitted, "but it seemed like plenty of places wanted to be in our first-ever Downtown Restaurant Week."

The purpose of Restaurant Week, which runs Sunday through April 17, is to showcase locally owned restaurants at a discounted price, according to Cote, the executive director of Downtown Partners, a nonprofit which promotes economic development.

For each evening, 10 dining spots will feature a $30 prix fixe menu showcasing an appetizer, main course and dessert.

"Each of these restaurants has put together dishes that highlight what they're all about," Cote explained. "The chefs have prepared the menus just for the week and they are fabulous." 

The 10 participating restaurants are Rebos, 1107 Fourth St.; The Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St.; SoHo Kitchen & Bar, 1024 Fourth St.; M's on 4th, 1021 Fourth St.; 1008 Key Club, 1008 Fourth St.; Table 32, 100 S. Virginia St.; Marto Brewing Co., 930 Fourth St.; Woodbury's An American Steakhouse, 525 Sixth St.; Trattoria Fresco, 511 Fourth St.; and Main + Abbey, 111 Third St.

"We hope everyone will take this opportunity to try some amazing food while supporting our local businesses," added Downtown Partners business development coordinator Grace Nordquist. 

Each eatery will have their prix fixe menu available onsite during Restaurant Week. All of the menus will be online at downtownsiouxcity.com. 

Downtown Partners will also be offering giveaways for people who participate in Restaurant Week while posting on social media. 

"Just follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo, using #RestaurantWeekSC, and be sure to tag Downtown Partners," Nordquist said.

You can enter at each restaurant for more chances to win throughout the week. The winner will be selected at random to receive the grand prize (a $20 gift card for each of the 10 participating restaurants.

"COVID-19 has impacted all types of businesses," Cote said. "But restaurants may have been impacted the most."

"Our aim to have people try a new restaurant, frequent a restaurant they haven't been to in a while or show support towards a dependable favorite," she added. "Luckily, downtown Sioux City has so many great dining options."

Plus Cote promised this is just the start of an entire series of Restaurant Weeks, which may also focus on breakfast, lunch, drinks, desserts and much more.

But that still doesn't answer our question: How can we eat 10 different dinners over the course of even night?

"Well, we understand many of these specials may be reheated in the event you want to freeze something to eat at a later date," Cote explained. 

downtown partners logo
Provided

What's for dinner? Get ready to drool!

Celebrate Downtown Partners first-ever Downtown Restaurant Week, Sunday through April 17, when 10 participating eateries create special $30 prix fixe menu options.

Rebos, 1107 4th St.

Appetizer: Chips & salsa; Main course: Lobster Risotto or Baton Rouge Flatbread; Dessert: Bananas Foster

The Diving Elk, 1101 4th St

Appetizer: Korean Steam Buns; Main course: Lobster Roll or Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich; Dessert: Coconut Key Lime Creme Brule Cheesecake

SoHo Kitchen & Bar, 1024 4th St.

Appetizer: Mini Charcuterie Board or a Wedge Salad; Main course: 8 ounce Filet Mignon or Handmade crab cakes; Dessert: Warm apple crepes, served with ice cream 

M's on 4th, 1021 4th St.

Appetizer: Seafood flatbread; Main course: 8-ounce sirloin or Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccini; Dessert: Cannoli

1008 Key Club, 1008 4th St.

Appetizer: Bruschetta; Main course: Steak & Frites or Summer Chicken; Dessert: Bourbon Bacon Arroz Con Leche

Table 32, 100 S. Virginia St.

Appetizer: Cheesesteak eggroll or charred wings or Bang Bang Shrimp; Main course: Mediterranean Pasta or Chili Seared Salmon or Prime Pork Chop; Dessert: Double chocolate torte or salted caramel Creme Brule 

Marto Brewing Co., 930 4th St.

Appetizer: Drink and pretzel bites; Main course: OG Margherita Pizza or Cuban Sandwich; Dessert: Creme Brule

Woodbury's An American Steakhouse, 525 6th St.

Appetizer: Bronze Tuna or duck confit flatbread or house green salad; Main course: Pan-seared salmon or smoke-roasted chicken or flatiron steak; Dessert: Twin Bing Mousse or vanilla bean Creme Brule

Trattoria Fresco, 511 4th St.

Appetizer: Sausage and peppers or Caesar Salad; Main course: Meatloaf Italiano or Risotto all Fresco; Dessert: Canoli

Main + Abbey, 111 3rd St.

Appetizer: Roasted Vegetable Flatbread or Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls; Main course: Steak Frites or General Tso Cauliflower or Smash Burger; Dessert: Bread pudding or Pots-de-Creme.

For more details, go to Downtownsiouxcity.com. 

