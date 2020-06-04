Sioux City bars reopen with social distancing requirements

Truhe said that they also wipe everything down routinely. They regularly sanitize both the surfaces and seats.

Another thing the pub is doing it cleaning classes after every drink. Truhe said they aren't allowing people to reuse the same glass during this time.

Truhe said it's been pretty steady, and as far as he knows, everyone is following the rules, like keeping their distance from others.

Another Sioux City bar that reopened May 28 was 1008 Key Club.

"Thursday was a little slower, we're still trying to figure everything out what we needed to do," Hazy Sounthala, Key Club head of marketing, said. "But Friday, I feel like solidified what we're doing."

Sounthala said that she is expecting growth with the number of people who come in to continue.

Joshua Jessen, FOH manager for the Key Club, said it's a feeling-out process. Still, they are starting to see a lot more familiar faces, and as the next few weeks go on and people get more comfortable, more people will come in.

"You know those guidelines are established, and you know as long as we're doing in the right way to take care of our staff and customers," Jessen said. "The people will see that, and that will reflect on the business."