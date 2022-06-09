Sioux City Food Truck Fridays rolls into its seventh summer

In his blue and red food truck, Senor Taco's Josue Mazariegos always wants to please his diners.

"Some people want only carne asada in their burrito while others prefer a mix of birria, chorizo, pollo, you name it," he said in the immaculately clean kitchen of his lunch wagon. "We don't mind it when you create an order to match your preference."

Owning a food truck was a dream come true for Mazariegos, who entered the food industry as a barista.

"We opened Senor Taco last year," he explained. "We started slow but business picked up due to good word-of-mouth."

This year, the family-owned food truck will schedule stops in the parking lots of Fleet Farm, Home Depot, UnityPoint's Sunnybrook Medical Plaza as well as Sioux City's Food Truck Fridays.

Mazariego is hoping that Food Truck Fridays will bring more exposure to his business.

"We are looking forward to being there every week," he said.

Now in its seventh season, Sioux City Food Truck Fridays has returned for the season. It will take place from 11 a.m. to to 1:30 p.m. every Friday at Pearl Street Park, at the corner of Seventh and Pearl streets, between now and Aug. 26.

Volunteer organizer Sam Burrish said the event has grown into a regional destination, which promotes food culture and entrepreneurship into the downtown district.

"In turn, it helps cultivate a thriving food scene in the tri-state region," he said.

Food Truck Friday, sponsored by Downtown Partners, the city of Sioux City and Seaboard Triumph Foods, has already gained a growing fan base with area gourmands.

"At first, I thought it would attract mostly downtown workers," Burrish said. "Now, it can bring in people from all around the city or, even, out-of-towners who are surprised that Sioux City has so many food truck options.

Burrish works hard to include returning favorites in the weekly roster of trucks while also recruiting a few new contenders.

Smash is one of Food Truck Fridays' most-anticipated newcomers.

Owned by veteran chef Clay Lillie and his wife Cherry, Smash specializes in smashed burgers, which is pretty much what you imagine it would be.

Simply put, when ground meat hits a hot griddle, its proteins break down into smaller compounds. That causes it to become brown, charred, toasty and yummy.

When you smash burgers, they get flatter and will have contact area to get tastier. And if you do it correctly, it won't lose any of its natural juices.

"It takes a different fat ratio of meat but, once you get the technique down, a smash burger is the best burger you'll ever eat," Lillie said.

Indeed, the concept of smashed burgers has been around for decades.

"Smashed burgers used to be 'poor people food' because you'd find them in diners or food carts that would spring up around factories," Lillie explained.

Given the fact that Lillie has been the executive chef at such fine dining establishments as Clyde's, The Key Club and Dagas on Broadway, he wanted to put a culinary twist on this dinnertime fave.

For instance, Smash's Onion Burger consists of a smashed patty, one-quarter pound of onions, cheddar cheese and a special aioli, served on a brioche bun.

However, Smash's unique offering isn't a smashed burger. Instead, it is Lillie's take on a Vietnamese classic.

The Banh Mi is served with pork belly, sriracha and a cucumber slaw on a toasted hoagie roll.

"We're taking some very tradition Asian tastes and reinterpreting in a really delicious way," Lillie said. "Our customers rave about the Banh Mi."

So, what are Senor Taco customers raving about?

According to Elvira Mazariegos, it is the super-sized breakfast burritos, the handmade sopes and, believe it or not, the Keto tacos.

"If people are on a low-carb Keto diet, they can still have their favorite food truck food," Elvira, who is married to owner Josue Mazariegos, said. "The big difference is that we use a special cheese tortilla shell for our Keto tacos and they're very tasty."

For those people who aren't watching their figures, we heartily recommend the larger-than-life Senor Burrito, which is half-burrito and half-fajita.

"People will see the Senor Burrito and be intimidated by the size," Elvira admitted. "But I've seen little girls order the Senor Burrito and finish the whole thing with no problem."

"When something tastes so good, you want to eat it all up," she said with a smile.

That certainly makes Josue Mazariegos happy.

"When we opened Senor Taco, we wanted everyone to understand our Mexican history, culture and passion," he explained. "With our food truck, we get to share that with everybody in the community."

