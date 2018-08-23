SIOUX CITY -- Brody Peterson, 11, gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up to the hot dog he had for lunch, Aug. 17, at Food Truck Friday while his dad Heath Peterson took a bite out of a freshly made calzone.
"The kids will be going back to school," Heath Peterson, a utility sales manager for Sabre Industries, Inc., said while Brody and his brother Jack, 5, ate. "This is a treat for them."
Sara Peterson was in complete agreement with husband Heath.
"We been to Food Truck Friday in the past," she explained. "We love the food and it's fun eating outside on such a nice, sunny day."
This Friday will mark the final Food Truck Friday of the season and, according to Sam Burrish, one of the organizers, it has been a banner year for the three-year-old event.
"We always envisioned Food Truck Friday as being something that could benefit the community," he said. "It seems like people have really embraced the concept."
Burrish said the decision to relocate Food Truck Fridays to the new Pearl Street Park -- on the corner of Seventh and Pearl streets -- has been beneficial for both food truck vendor as well as their fans.
"The vendors like it because the location is quite visible," he said. "Diners like it because there is plenty of available seating, either on benches or at tables."
Another unique aspect is that the food trucks are now across the street from LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Water St.
"The Children's Museum has been a terrific partner all season long," Burrish said. "We both want to bring more families to downtown Sioux City."
Indeed, families represent a sizable chunk of Food Truck Friday's clientele. So are downtown workers, city employees and people just wanting to sample an ever-changing menu of options.
"We've been very pleased with the number of food trucks we're able to get on a weekly basis," Burrish said. "The quality of the food has also been pretty impressive."
On Aug. 17, vendors served everything from stir fries to corn-on-the-cob to tacos to carnival fare.
However, Bill Brooks was all about the barbecue.
"This beef brisket is outstanding," he said while his wife Julie Brooks was equally enthused by her pulled pork sandwich.
On the other hand, the Brooks' 15-year-old son Camron went down an entirely different route.
"I wasn't in the mood for barbecue," the soon-to-be Siouxland Christian School 10th-grader explained. "I got a hot dog instead."
Watching as a horde of hungry customers file through lines, Burrish acknowledged that food trucks have come a long way over a short period of time.
"When we started Food Truck Fridays in 2016, people didn't know the great stuff that the trucks had to offer," he said. 'Now, we have organizations contacting us to see how they can get food trucks for their own events."
And Burrish is happy to put out the good word for his many roadside restaurateurs.
Plus, he's even making plans for the 2019 season of Food Truck Fridays.
"Even though we're drawing to a close of season, we're already planning for what comes next," Burrish said. "We want each season to be bigger and better."