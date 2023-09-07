There are some natural food pairings, like pretzels and beer or pizza and beer.

Well, what about tacos and beers?

Jackson Street Brewing’s Dave Winslow is betting a freshly made carne asada taco will make you reach for one of his craft brew creations.

This is why El Comal, an eatery featuring South-of-the-Border fare, opened up inside Jackson Street Brewing’s 607 Fifth St.’s tasting room.

According to Winslow, El Comal – which is “The Griddle” in Spanish – opened for business July 22, which was the start of RAGBRAI weekend in Sioux City.

“We wanted to see if we could handle big crowds,” he said of the statewide bike ride that brought more than 30,000 cyclists to town. “Apparently, we could since we had a ton of business.”

El Comal Mexican Food Leo Mendez holds a plate of asada fries on the left and tacos on the right both of which he makes for customers at El Comal inside Jackson Str…

Luckily, Winslow had an experienced chef, Leo Mendez, in charge of El Comal’s kitchen.

Self-trained, Mendez started cooking at the ripe old age of 8. It helps that he grew up in the food industry.

“Leo’s family owns La Victoria, the grocery store at 2600 Myrtle St.,” Winslow explained. “That place is known for having the best meat department and Leo, for quite some time, was the store’s butcher.”

Watching Mendez in action, you can tell he has a way with a meat cleaver.

Inside a small kitchen, he expertly slices bite-sized pieces of carne asada (marinated beef), pollo (chicken) and al pastor (thin strips of seasoned pork) that will be used in all of El Comal’s tacos and burritos.

However, don’t ask Mendez to eat any of his prepared pork.

“I’ve never liked pork products,” he said. “I’ll make it but I won’t eat it.”

“That just means there will be more pork for me and everybody else,” Winslow interjected.

El Comal Mexican Food A plate of asada fries covered in toppings can be ordered from El Comal inside Jackson Street Brewing.

Don’t be surprised if you see a few unique meals on El Comal’s menu.

Described as one of “Chef Leo’s Specials,” El Comal’s Carne Asada Fries is a loaded plate of French fries buried in a sea of beef, tomatoes, peppers and a zesty sauce.

“The Carne Asada Fries is a perfect meal for you to share with someone else,” Winslow said. “But it’s so good, you’ll probably want to eat it all by yourself.”

Another one of “Chef Leo’s Specials” is his Smash Burger which is, literally, a beef patty that he smashed on top of El Comal’s cooktop.

“You can find Smash Burgers at other places,” Winslow said. “Still, Leo’s version is the best one I’ve ever had.”

Which is high praise from Winslow, who is also an amateur cook.

“For my wife and kids, I’ll make tacos with a seasoning packet,” he said. “Leo has taught me that you don’t need extra seasoning when you have fresh ingredients.”

“I try to keep things simple,” Mendez said.

El Comal Mexican Food Leo Mendez makes tacos at El Comal.

Another thing that Mendez attempts to do is keep Winslow away from the kitchen as much as possible.

“I’m allowed to flip the meat so it won’t get burnt,” Winslow said. “Other than that, Leo’s the king of this kitchen and I’m the guy who takes the orders.”

Winslow isn’t kidding.

Since El Comal only takes cash, he positions himself at a little table in front of the open doorway to the kitchen.

“People love the convenience of an on-site Mexican restaurant here,” Winslow explained. “We are just 10 steps away from the bar. How convenient is that?”

Indeed, Winslow had been looking for ways to add food to the Jackson Street Brewing experience.

“We’d have food trucks parked outside of the bar with mixed success,” he admitted. “There was never any consistency, so the idea never took off.”

El Comal Mexican Food Dave Winslow, owner of Jackson Street Brewing, takes orders for Mexican food at El Comal Mexican Food inside his brewery.

Instead, Winslow allowed people to bring in food from outside sources.

“That was OK, but customers would leave for dinner and wouldn’t come back to the Brewery,” he said. “Since we’re offering food on-site, we’re hoping customer will stay longer.”

This is just one of the innovations Winslow has up his sleeves at Jackson Street Brewing. He recently expanded the wine offering and introduced a lineup of specialty cocktails, including a vodka seltzer, a vodka fizz and a citrus margarita.

El Comal Mexican Food A pair of tacos, one beef, the other pork are shown on the counter at Jackson Street Brewing where customers can order Mexican food.

“Believe it or not, everybody doesn’t like beer,” he said with a smile. “I’ll use myself as an example. While a craft beer continues to be my go-to drink, I’ll be in the mood for a cocktail on occasion. A cocktail menu is essential when you want to add to your customer base.”

And after less than two months, the cuisine at El Comal is already attracting fans.

“We had a guy who was in a while back return specifically for one of Leo’s Smash Burgers,” Winslow said. “The guy was from out-of-town. He drove specifically to Sioux City on a motorcycle, for a chance to eat Leo’s food.

“That’s a good sign,” he added. “People are already coming back for more El Comal.”

