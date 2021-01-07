Sioux City neighborhood eatery brings back comfort food faves plus all-day breakfast

During the past few months, Perez has heard from many customers, who were saddened by former owner George Litras' decision to retire a few months ago.

"They've told me how much they missed their old meeting spot," he said. "The Garden Cafe wasn't just any restaurant to them. It was their place."

Perez said he's hoping the "regulars" will not only return but also approve of food that combines the best of American comfort foods in addition to potential new faves.

COMFORT FOOD FAVES, PLUS AN ALL-DAY BREAKFAST

For diners preferring American, La Morena has menu items like club sandwiches, open-face beef sandwiches as well as sauteed sirloin tip and 8-ounce New York strip sandwiches.

"We deliberately decided to go with a half-American/half-Mexican menu," Perez said. "This is a neighborhood restaurant and we have to cater to a broad market."

To that end, Perez said La Morena will not be selling its South Sioux City counterpart's most popular menu item.