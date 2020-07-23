Sioux City sweets shop stirs up fresh Mexican treats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia Jurado, the owner of Neveria Antojitos Cuauhtemoc, said when people come in for the first time they noticed the menu and are surprised by the variety of treats.

“Many say, 'Wow, that looks amazing!' Many people are excited to try something different and out of their comfort zone,” Jurado said.

Neveria has been serving a variety of sweet Mexican treats, like ice cream and fruit cups, since June of 2017. Jurado said everything is made fresh every day.

“We cut our fruit daily and we make sure that every ingredient we use is fresh and of the best quality. I think something else that makes us unique is that we have our own ideas, and we make our own creations.”

Jurado said a lot of their snacks are similar to ones served at a typical Mexican ice cream shack, but they have created many of them on their own.

Jurado said she has a couple of things on her menu that are very popular. One of them is the Paleta Loka (or Crazy Popsicle), which is made with ice cream, mango chunks and tamarind candy. It is topped off with a Popsicle.

Jurado said they are so much more than ice cream shop. They also serve alcoholic beverages and appetizers.