Siouxland restaurants reinvent themselves with creative cuisine to compete in a time of COVID

In business for more than 42 years, Sneaky's Chicken owner Dave Ferris has successfully fought back increased competition, a serious illness, a major fire and, more recently, a worldwide pandemic.

"We were literally prepping for the day when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all Iowa restaurants to suspend on-site sales due to COVID-19," he said, recalling the March 2020 day that radically changed Sneaky's Chicken. "It all happened in a flash."

Ferris has likened Sneaky's previous business model to that of a four-legged stool.

"We'd catered events, delivered corporate lunches, ran a buffet while doing a brisk takeout and delivery service at night," he explained. "When COVID first hit, we were limited to takeout only. Three out of our four legs were taken away."

While the suspension of onsite sales was lifted by the summer of 2020, business took a while to return.

LONGTIME EATERY EXPLORE WAYS TO STAY RELEVANT

Indeed, Ferris credited his daughter Christy Wright and Sneaky's loyal employees for coming up with ways of keeping the venerable 3711 Gordon Drive eatery afloat.

"When people couldn't come in, Christy ramped up our takeout and delivery service," Ferris said.

Slowly, Sneaky's was able to go back to business as usual, only with an asterisk.

"Our customers like options," Ferris said in October 2021. "Sometimes, you want to eat in a nice restaurant. Other times, you want food on the go."

This was a trend Peggy La also noticed.

it is also the reason why La, the longtime owner of Hong Kong Food Market, joined forces with her husband John Keoasa in creating a permanent home for food trucks at 700 W. Seventh St.

A 'YUMMI' SOLUTION

While mobile "restaurants on wheels" have become a common sight around town as well as at downtown Sioux City's Food Truck Fridays, loyal customers would either rely on social media or drive around to track down favorites.

"(Yummi Blox) will be different for Sioux City because customers won't have to track down their favorite food truck," La said, prior to the site's June 2021 grand opening. "That's because many favorites will be here from three to six days a week."

In fact, customers frequented Yummi Blox for food truck fare, courtesy of Tako N' Madre, Kats Grub, Chinos and La Palapa, among others.

"I think food truck culture is getting bigger and bigger every year," La said. "People are responding because the food is good and there is so much variety."

REIMAGINING MIDWESTERN COMFORT FOOD

But can there be too much of a good thing? Veteran food truck owner Tyson Sanchez was hedging his bet a bit.

The owner of the Siouxland's Choice award-winning Daga's on Wheels for more than five years, Sanchez has seen the mobile dining scene explode very quickly.

"I think within a few short years, you'll see more taco trucks than stand-alone restaurants," he explained in August 2021. "I started Daga's on Wheels at the right time. Now, I'm ready for Plan B."

This is why Sanchez purchased the Dakota City's former Hungry's Steakhouse, turning the 100 N. Main St. site into Daga's on Broadway.

However, don't expect to see Daga's on Wheels' made-to-order wet burritos, super nachos or queso tacos on the sit-down restaurant's menu.

Instead, Sanchez wants to reinvent Midwestern comfort food at Daga's on Broadway.

"People loved Hungry's because they loved its steaks, chops and chicken," Sanchez explained. "When it closed, diners were disappointed and Dakota City lost a destination restaurant."

Sure enough, Daga's on Broadway offers sirloin, New York strip and ribeye steaks served daily. Plus on Fridays, prime rib will be available.

But Daga's wasn't skimping on burgers, chislic or sandwiches like a special New York steak sandwich, served open-faced with creamy Swiss cheese, onions and horseradish.

Daga's on Broadway's menu is the brainchild of Clay Lillie, who previously worked as the executive chef at such fine dining establishments as the Key Club and Clyde's. Before that, he was sous chef for the late Rick Beaulieu at the former Bev's on the River.

"I knew Clay had the talent and the imagination to create an awesome menu," Sanchez said.

If Daga's on Broadway represented Sanchez's Plan B, Lillie had a different idea.

"I always wanted to own my own place and be my own boss," Lillie said.

SO LONG TO M'S ON 4TH, MARKETPLACE CONEY ISLAND & MORE

Opening a new restaurant is always a challenging endeavor. Keeping an established eatery also proved tricky during a time of COVID-19.

In 2021, Siouxland has seen popular places like M's on 4th, Coney Island at Marketplace, Merrill Mexican (in Merrill, Iowa) and Schweddy's Hot Dog closed their doors for the last time.

Perhaps bucking the trend, Lillie, his wife Cherry Lillie, and longtime bar owner Mac Dolan, opened The Shack, a fast bar food joint at 211 Fourth St. which, ironically, was home to the former Schweddy's.

SOME THINGS CHANGE, OTHER THINGS GET A MAKEOVER

So, what's on the menu at The Shack? Loose meat taverns, which is Sioux City's own contribution to the culinary world.

"People know about Miles Inn's Charlie Boy and they know about Tastee In & Out's Tastee," Lillie said in December 2022. "The Shack takes the tavern and gives it a different flavor."

Huh, it seems like as much as Sioux City's restaurant scene changes, other things stay the same.

