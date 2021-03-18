Something fishy? These Lent-friendly sandwiches have us hooked!

Captain Crook was a careless klepto with absolutely no culinary cred.
Let me explain. As a child of the 1970s, I remember McDonald’s – or, more precisely, the Ronald McDonald-ruled McDonaldland – was rife with a handful of no-goodniks.
Heading up the fast food crime syndicate was the Hamburglar, a career con who filched an unknown number of Big Macs and Quarter-Pounders. Equally as felonious was the purple-furred Grimace, whose main vices were sugary soft drinks and lactose-packed shakes.
Boasting an enormous mustache and a parrot on his shoulder, Captain Crook – who was essentially a pirate version of the Hamburglar – was a filcher of Mickey D’s Filet-O-Fish.
Even as a kid, I knew that the Golden Arch’s fish sandwich was the least palatable thing on its menu. in fact, I even placed it below McDonald’s tongue-burning apple pies when it came to sides to sideline.
To this day, the Filet-O-Fish – which, reportedly, is made of an Alaskan pollock – tasted more like a wrapper than it did of seafood.
Having said that, other fast food eateries have upped their fish sandwich game for the Season of Lent.
WENDY’S CRISPY PANKO FISH SANDWICH
WHAT IS IT: New for 2021, Wendy’s replaced its cod sandwich with a crispy, panko breadcrumb-y fish sandwich made with a wild-caught Alaskan pollock filet. Served on an artisan roll, the sandwich is served lettuce, dill pickle, a slice of cheese and a creamy tartar sauce.
WHAT WE THINK: Like many things on Wendy’s menu, the sum of its new fish sandwich is greater than the whole. While the fish is meaty and the panko gives it crunch, the filet is fairly bland. In this sandwich, the pickle gives a sour zing and the garlic and onion-heavy sauce provides the flavor profile the fish does not.
OUR GRADE: B-
POPEYES CAJUN FLOUNDER SANDWICH
WHAT IS IT: Similar to Wendy’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen unveiled a new Cajun Flounder Sandwich to coincide with Lent. Coming in a shiny Brioche bun, this flounder is a hefty piece of fish that comes with plenty of the chain’s signature pickles as well as a tangy tartar.
WHAT WE THINK: You will never say Popeyes flounder lacks anything in taste. Much like its chicken, Popeyes fish is dusted with a cyclone-worth of Cajun seasoning. Let’s recap: chunk fish plus much seasoning makes this a sea-worthy sandwich.
OUR GRADE: B+
CULVER’S NORTH ATLANTIC COD
WHAT IS IT: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That seems to be the way Culver’s feels. Their fish sandwich – served with North Atlantic Cod, lettuce, Wisconsin cheddar cheese on a hoagie roll – isn’t new.
WHAT WE THINK: However, it is as close to perfection as you’re gonna get from a fast food fish-wich. Culver’s sandwich is both weightier and meatier than its competition. This isn’t always a good thing, if the fish was substandard. This North Atlantic Cod was excellent and the portion was ginormous. Don’t tell this to Captain Crook, but this is the fish sandwich worthy of any sea-faring pirate!
OUR GRADE: A-