Something fishy? These Lent-friendly sandwiches have us hooked!

Captain Crook was a careless klepto with absolutely no culinary cred.

Let me explain. As a child of the 1970s, I remember McDonald’s – or, more precisely, the Ronald McDonald-ruled McDonaldland – was rife with a handful of no-goodniks.

Heading up the fast food crime syndicate was the Hamburglar, a career con who filched an unknown number of Big Macs and Quarter-Pounders. Equally as felonious was the purple-furred Grimace, whose main vices were sugary soft drinks and lactose-packed shakes.

Boasting an enormous mustache and a parrot on his shoulder, Captain Crook – who was essentially a pirate version of the Hamburglar – was a filcher of Mickey D’s Filet-O-Fish.

Even as a kid, I knew that the Golden Arch’s fish sandwich was the least palatable thing on its menu. in fact, I even placed it below McDonald’s tongue-burning apple pies when it came to sides to sideline.

To this day, the Filet-O-Fish – which, reportedly, is made of an Alaskan pollock – tasted more like a wrapper than it did of seafood.

Having said that, other fast food eateries have upped their fish sandwich game for the Season of Lent.

WENDY’S CRISPY PANKO FISH SANDWICH