The Weekender's Guide to Halloween is back with a vengeance (*cue the spooky music!)

The ghouls are back and they want their candy!

According to the National Confectioners Association (NCA), the sale of Halloween chocolates and candy has shot up an incredible 48 percent this year, when compared to the pandemic-ravaged year of 2020!

Now, that's a helluva lot of fun-sized M&Ms and waxy pieces of candy corn.

RENEWED BUZZ OVER HALLOWEEN CANDY SALES

"Chocolate and candy sales have come roaring back during the 2021 Halloween season as excitement continues to grow and consumer tell us they're ready to celebrate," NCA president John Downs said in a statement. "Eighty-two percent of Americans say they plan to celebrate Halloween."

Retailers have also been bitten by the Halloween bug, he said, noting the abundance of iconic orange-and-black displays commanding primo space at many retailers since around Labor Day.

NEW FOR '21: VAMPIRE KISSES WITH STRAWBERRY-FLAVORED BLOOD!

So, what has been capturing the attention of the Weekender's candy freaks?

Certainly, the R&D department at Hershey's have been hard at work, creating Hershey's Kisses Vampire Chocolates (with strawberry-flavored creme taking the place of blood); Cookies & Creme Fangs (silky white chocolate and cookie pieces molded into fangs and teeth); and the Kit Kat Witch's Brew (complete with green creme); may be spooking out trick or treating rugrats.

TURKEY-FLAVORED CANDY CORN? FLYING OFF THE SHELVES!

Also worth a gander are Werther's Original Pumpkin Spice soft caramels, Skittles Shriekers (with a few sour bombs tossed in with the regular Skittles), "Cookies & Scream" M&Ms as well as Reese's Franken-Cups.

"Our bad, these monsters escaped the lab," read the over-the-top ad copy. "A mad scientist combined milk chocolate, peanut butter and green-colored white creme, and the result was the frightening delicious Reese's Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cup."

And what has us howling? Believe it or not, limited-edition Marshmallow Peeps come in the shape of a skulls are actually, you know, a thing. Plus, we understand that Brach has been selling out of it's turkey, apply pie and coffee candy corn -- a cult item since 2020 -- has been flying the shelves.

NOT JUST FOR KIDS ANYMORE!

Despite the delta variant, American consumers are likely to participate in Halloween activities in pre-pandemic numbers.

According to a National Retail Federation (NRF) poll, two-thirds (about 65 percent) of consumers say they plan to celebrate Halloween in 2021 (a seven-percent increase from last year).

On average, we will be spending around $103 in Halloween goodies. This marks the first time the amount has hit triple digits, the NRF noted.

While October 31 is still dominated by trick-or-treaters, childless households will also have a devilish good time. Around 55 percent of homes, sans kiddos, plans to celebrate the spookiest of holidays.

COME AS YOU AREN'T

The NRF said 2021's top Halloween costumes for kids will be 1) Spider-Man; 2) a princess; and 3) Batman. For the over-18 crowd, top costumes will include 1) a witch; 2) a vampire; and 3) a ghost. Top costumes for Fido? Your pooch will likely be dressed as 1) a pumpkin; 2) a hot dog; and 3) a cat.

Our apologies to Man's Best Friend. Fella, can you ever forgive us?

Alight, enough about that. Let's talk candy, shall we?

YADDA, YADDA, LET'S GET TO THE IMPORTANT TOPIC OF CANDY!

Online retailer Candystore.com has always been our go-to place for candy-related factoids.

They say America's Favorite Halloween Candy are 1) Reese's Peanut Butter Cups; 2) Skittles; 3) M&Ms; 4) Starbursts; and 5) Hot Tamales.

IOWANS LOVE M&Ms WHILE NEBRASKANS LOVE SOUR PATCH KIDS!?!

According to Candystore.com, South Dakotans favor 1) Starbursts; 2) Jolly Ranchers; and 3) Candy Corn.

Cornhuskers have a preference for 1) Sour Patch kids; 2) Salt Water Taffy; and 3) Twix.

Iowans, on the other hand, love 1) M&Ms; 2) Reese's; and 3) Candy corn.

CAN'T STOP AT JUST ONE (FUN FACT)

Wanna see how you compare with other Americans? Among the people who celebrate Halloween, 96 percent of us will do so by purchasing candy.

On average, we'll be shelling out around $32 for the sweet stuff.

What's the best place in America to go trick or treating? That would be in Oregon, where full-sized chocolate bars are the norm.

So, what is is the weird stat that we've come across? More than 50 percent of parents say they'll stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year.

Wait, people don't eat all of their hard-earned sweet stash all at one sitting? Now, to your friends at the Weekender, that just makes us scream!

