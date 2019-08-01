My taste buds were going crazy with the flavors of berries, Oreo cookies and heaps and heaps of maple syrup.
Oh, did I tell you I was drinking a flight of beer at the time?
Erik Martin, owner and namesake of Marto Brewing Co., was letting me sample some of the newest creations at his recently-opened 930 Fourth St. brewery, taproom and restaurant.
Among the delicious beers I tried were the Marto Member Berries (a kettle sour brewed with raspberries, blackberries and cherries); the Marto Plush (a malty, robust porter that tastes like rich European chocolate but smells like Oreos) as well as the Marto Pour Knights of Windsor (cinnamon and maple syrup, don’t knock ‘til you try it!)
Perhaps Martin’s most appropriately-named beer was one that he described as a pastry stout made with Madagascar vanilla beans.
Cooks check the progress of a pizza in a wood-fired oven at Marto Brewing Company during an soft opening held Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The Sioux City brewery and restaurant, located in the Promenade Complex, will open Thursday, June 20. Marto is Sioux City's third craft brewery, joining Jackson Street Brewing and Brioux City Brewery.
A pizza Margherita is shown at Marto Brewing Company during an soft opening held Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The Sioux City brewery and restaurant, located in the Promenade Complex, will open Thursday, June 20. Marto is Sioux City's third craft brewery, joining Jackson Street Brewing and Brioux City Brewery.
Servers pour beers at Marto Brewing Company during an soft opening held Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The Sioux City brewery and restaurant, located in the Promenade Complex, will open Thursday, June 20. Marto is Sioux City's third craft brewery, joining Jackson Street Brewing and Brioux City Brewery.
A charcuterie board appetizer is shown at Marto Brewing Company during an soft opening held Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The Sioux City brewery and restaurant, located in the Promenade Complex, will open Thursday, June 20. Marto is Sioux City's third craft brewery, joining Jackson Street Brewing and Brioux City Brewery.
A glass of Magnified IPA, a New England-style IPA brewed at Des Moines' Madhouse Brewing Company in collaboration with Marto Brewing Company, is shown at Marto Brewing Company during an soft opening held Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The Sioux City brewery and restaurant, located in the downtown Promenade Complex, will open Thursday, June 20. Marto is Sioux City's third craft brewery, joining Jackson Street Brewing and Brioux City Brewery.
Invited guests dine at Marto Brewing Company during an soft opening held Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The Sioux City brewery and restaurant, located in the Promenade Complex, will open Thursday, June 20. Marto is Sioux City's third craft brewery, joining Jackson Street Brewing and Brioux City Brewery.
Since opening in mid-June, Goodwin said the most popular food items are such Neapolitan pizzas as the Marto Meats (capicola, soppresseta and house-made sausage) and the Fungus Pie (a fresh blend of mushroom, arugula and mozzarella).
Workers unload Marto Brewing Company's 10-barrel brewhouse Friday, April 26, 2019, at the brewery in Sioux City's Historic 4th Street district. The brewery, owned by Erik Martin, is scheduled to open in the Promenade building in mid-June.
Workers unload Marto Brewing Company's 10-barrel brewhouse Friday, April 26, 2019, at the brewery in Sioux City's Historic 4th Street district. The brewery, owned by Erik Martin, is scheduled to open in the Promenade building in mid-June.
Workers unload Marto Brewing Company's 10-barrel brewhouse Friday, April 26, 2019, at the brewery in Sioux City's Historic 4th Street district. The brewery, owned by Erik Martin, is scheduled to open in the Promenade building in mid-June.
Workers unload Marto Brewing Company's 10-barrel brewhouse Friday, April 26, 2019, at the brewery in Sioux City's Historic 4th Street district. The brewery, owned by Erik Martin, is scheduled to open in the Promenade building in mid-June.
“A Neapolitan is a specific pizza, which has a thin crust and is baked quickly in an oven with high heat and prepared with simple ingredients,” he said. “That means we’ll get your pizza to you very quickly.”
In fact, most of Marto’s food comes piping hot from a large, specialized oven located towards the front of the eatery.
That includes the Sausage Rigatoni Wood-Fired Pasta, which contains fresh mozzarella, red sauce, Andouille sausage, Calabrese peppers and Pecorino Romano, as well as the incredibly tender Bone-In Short Rib, which is braised in an Asian Sesame sauce and is served with fresh greens.
And don’t forget Marto’s oversize Bavarian Pretzel also comes directly from the restaurant’s oven.
The pretzels are huge and come with a Pilsner cheese sauce, a spicy IPA mustard and house-made bacon jam to up the yum factor.
Equally as yummy are beers like Marto Right as Rain (a farmhouse ale withe notes of pepper, clove and citrus); the Marto Chanter (a Scottish ale brewed with European malts); and a very hoppy Marto Smell of Money.
“What will bring (customers) back is the quality of (our) beer and the quality of our food,” Goodwin said.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy