Veteran restaurateur brings upscale Italian meals to popular Dakota Dunes location

DAKOTA DUNES -- When Trattoria Fresco owner Israel Padilla decided to expand his business to Dakota Dunes, the veteran restaurateur hit upon a novel idea.

Why couldn't one space be home to two entirely different concepts?

Specifically, Padilla purchased Graham's Grill & Pub, a traditional eatery featuring burgers, sandwiches and, predominantly, American cuisine, at 201 Tower Road.

Yet, the chef is best known for the upscale Italian meals he has been making at Trattoria Fresco, 511 Fourth St.

So, that's how Padilla conceived of opening a "two-in-one" restaurant, complete with separate dining rooms.

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

"Graham's had built a solid and loyal customer base over the years," he explained. "I wanted to keep them on board."

Still, Padilla knew Siouxland was also ready for an upscale eatery that featured Italian steakhouse favorites and cutting-edge cuisine.

"One part of the property is Graham's and the other half is the new Luccie's Italian Steakhouse," he said with a smile "We literally have a best of both worlds."

That is how Padilla feels nowadays. A few months after he purchased the property, the world was rocked by COVID-19 concerns.

"I had Graham's and, then, the pandemic hit," he said with a sigh. "Everything changed overnight but I knew my only path was to move forward."

Since taking over ownership of Graham's in January 2020, Padilla and his crew have completely renovated the eatery's interiors.

"You may think you know the restaurant business but every location will have its own set of issues," he said.

THE UPS AND DOWNS OF OWNERSHIP

Padilla knows what he's talking about. Even though it has consistently earned raves from its customers, Trattoria Fresco has had to move four times over its 12 years of operations.

"Running a restaurant is like being on a roller coaster," he explained. "Sometimes, you have to strap yourself in for all of the ups and downs."

Padilla is currently experiencing the upside of restaurant ownership.

The property's newly updated kitchen is now complete with sleek, modern appliances and tons of elbow room.

"I'm so used to tiny kitchens," Padilla offered with a laugh. "This one is quite luxurious compared to what I'm used to."

Plus the Luccie's dining room is both intimate and versatile.

UNVEILING A MEATY MENU

However, Padilla is quick to point out that it is the food, not the cosmetics, that makes a restaurant successful.

True to its name, Luccie's Italian Steakhouse is all about the beef.

From prime rib to filet mignon to T-bone, Luccie's steaks are served with a choice of veggies or a side of pasta.

Want to add shrimp, scallops and lobster on top? Luccie's can do that. Plus don't skimp on the luxurious house-made Chives Hollandaise, Cabernet Demi Glaze or the Whiskey Peppercorn Maple Bacon Demi Glaze sauces.

Luccie's pasta dishes include fan favorites like Fettuccine Alfredo, Orecchiette, Cabatelli Calbasa and a Pappardelle that comes with a rosemary portabella mushroom.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

The majority of the menu ideas came from Padilla, who literally grew up in the restaurant business.

"My entire family is made up of restaurant owners," he said. "This is the only lifestyle that I know."

Luckily, Padilla's dad Samuel will be helping out at Trattoria Fresco while he's at Luccie's.

"Dad's pretty old school," Padilla said. "Dad told me he'll stay at Trattoria while I work out the kinks at Luccie's. Once things get settled at Luccie's, he'll work there as well.

"Guess my dad has earned the right to do what he loves to do," Padilla continued. "And that is to cook."

Which is fine by his son, who said Trattoria and Luccie's will carve out distinct identities.

"Trattoria will be the more traditional place where you go for pastas," Padilla explained. "At Luccie's we'll be more experimental while having fun with our food."

UPSCALE DINING WITH AN ITALIAN TWIST

This will certainly be the case when Luccie's will be the site of a Roaring '20s Party, featuring a five-course meal, a live bar as well as a DJ and dancing.

"We plan to have fun with the menu," Padilla said of the Nov. 6 event, featuring lamb with mint jelly, poached salmon mousseline and filet mignon a la Al Capone. "I think more and more people are going out to eat again."

At least that's the hope. Padilla has devoted plenty of sweat equity into his new endeavor.

"You need to be passionate about what you do," he said. "In cooking, it is all about the passion."

