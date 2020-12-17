Veteran restaurateur returns to Sioux City with new authentic Thai eatery

As soon as Pete Utthachoo opened the doors to Pete's Thai on 5th a few weeks ago, former customers greeted the veteran restaurateur like an old friend.

"Everybody was saying, 'Welcome back, Pete,' 'we missed you, Pete,'" he said with a big smile. "Then, they ask, 'You're still going to be making the pumpkin curry, the Pad Thai and the Spicy Wok Noodle, aren't you?'"

Utthachoo chuckled, affirming that all of his authentically Thai meals will be making a comeback after a three-year absence.

"It feels good to be back in Sioux City," he said inside his eatery, located at 507 Fifth St. "It feels good to be home."

NEW LOCATION, SAME THAI CUISINE

A native of the southeast Asian nation of Thailand, Utthachoo emigrated to the United States in the mid-1990s. Working at various West Coast restaurants, featuring a wide variety of cuisines, he excelled at fusion foods -- meals that combined elements and ingredients from around the world.

It was only after partnering with his mom Penny in a restaurant in California that Utthachoo uncovered the secrets of Thai cuisine.