A cocktail available at the Warrior Hotel’s Crown Rooftop Bar is getting plenty of buzz ... literally.

The Comfortably Numb cocktail is made with gin, orange liqueur, lemon juice white grape juice and something called a “buzz button,” the hotel’s food and beverage director Andy Roberts said.

A buzz button is the flower of an oleracea plant, he said.

Andrew Roberts, director of The Crown Rooftop Bar in the Warrior Hotel

“As soon as a guest bites down on the buzz button, their mouth becomes numb for about 30 seconds or so,” Roberts said, garnishing the drink with the potent botanical and a lemon peel. “It is a funny feeling but people seem to love it.”

Indeed, the Comfortably Numb is just one of the unique cocktails that is gracing the Crown Rooftop Bar’s summertime menu.

Also popular are the Tufted Puffin (strawberry gin, ginger beer and lemon juice); Blue Footed Booby (a huckleberry liqueur, fresh basil, fresh blueberries, lemon juice and a house-made syrup); and a Kinky Parrot (passionfruit-flavored vodka, orange juice and pineapple juice).

Arguably, the most divisive cocktail on the menu is the Cheesecake Martini, which is made with a vanilla vodka and a house-made cheesecake mix featuring real cheese.

“Some people are initially weirded out by cheese in a martini, though they do order it,” Roberts noted.

In fact, most of the Crown Rooftop Bar’s summer drinks emphasize fruit and other fresh ingredients.

“When the weather is hot, guests want something light and refreshing,” Roberts said. “In about a month, we’ll unveil a fall cocktail menu, which will emphasize pumpkin and other autumnal flavors.”

buzz button, an edible botanical which can be grown locally in Siouxland.

An employee of the Warrior Hotel since it first opened its doors in 2020, Roberts keeps close tabs on industry trends, as well as on what his customers want to drink.

“We really do have the best of both worlds,” he said. “Since we’re a hotel, we get guests from across the country who want sophisticated cocktails, as well as local people who may prefer beer, wine or drinks that aren’t quite so cutting edge.”

Yet, Roberts acknowledged competition TV shows like Netflix’s “Drink Masters” may be leveling the playfield.

“While we can’t make something as elaborate as a competition-worthy cocktail on a busy Friday, we’ll do our best,” he said.

The redevelopment of the Warrior Hotel and the next door Davidson Building in downtown Sioux City was part of a $73 million project.

The Warrior, an elegant hotel built in 1930, and the Davidson, built in 1913 as one of Sioux City’s first office buildings, are both on the National Register of Historic Places.

Plus, both buildings emphasize an art deco-like glamor while offering many modern amenities.

That includes the Warrior’s Crown Rooftop Bar, which features both indoor and outdoor seating while offering a first-rate view of the skylines in Sioux City and South Sioux City.

“This is a beautiful place in the daytime,” Roberts said. “It is even better at night.”

Despite opening up during the height of COVID, he said business at the Rooftop Bar as well as at the Bar at Woodbury’s have been good.

“As with any new business, there’s been a few bumps in the road,” Robert said. “Diners are enjoying food at Woodbury’s: An American Steakhouse in addition to drinks at our two bars.”

Which admittedly can be a challenge for Sioux City, where the downtown area has several well-established drinking establishments.

“When any business first opens up, it will do good business that fades once the newness goes away,” Roberts said. “We had that happen here. After a brief learning curve, our local customers are coming back in greater numbers.”

In large part, that is due to Roberts listening to customer concerns.

“I’ve worked in cities larger than Sioux City,” he said. “In a larger community, you can get away with a more experimental cocktail menu but Sioux Cityans tend to be more conservative.”

“With that in mind, I now order what I know will sell,” Roberts said. “We may be considered a fancy place but you can still order a Black Velvet if you’re in the mood for one.”

Another thing that Sioux Cityans want is local products like beers from local craft brewers as well as ingredients from local providers.

“Even our buzz buttons come from ladies who grow them locally,” Roberts said with a smile.

Plus, he’s been consulting with his bartenders on ideas that will soon grace the Crown Rooftop Bar’s fall cocktail menu.

“In addition to pumpkin drinks, we might consider an apple cocktail or, even, something with candy corn in it, right before Halloween,” he said.

Wait, a candy corn cocktail?

Well, if a cocktail that makes your mouth numb is a hit, why can’t a drink that can give you a cavity be just as popular?