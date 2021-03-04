WATCH NOW: Did you say 'breadsticks'? Fan faves dominate Fazoli's menu

Still, if you're on either a gluten-friendly or a Keto diet, there are fab foods for you.

"We'll try to do what we can to accommodate our customers," Schroeder said.

In fact, that was what led her into a hospitality career.

"The restaurant field isn't for everyone," Schroeder explained. "It is long hours and crazy schedules. But if you love people being part of a team, it can be very gratifying."

Though Fazoli's had only been open for a few weeks, business was already brisk.

"We're already seeing repeat customers," Schroeder said. "They liked our food and our service. They're coming back for more."

Maybe, they'll be like Schroeder and work their way through Fazoli's meatball menu? Or perhaps, it is the opportunity of endless breadsticks that will sway the canny connoisseur?

Eh, who are we kidding? Schroeder said diners are looking for All-American comfort foods. And sometimes, they come with an Italian twist.

"People like familiar foods that taste good and are made with fresh ingredients," she said. "What can be comforting than pizza and pasta?"

