WATCH NOW: Did you say 'breadsticks'? Fan faves dominate Fazoli's menu

A self-admitted ravioli fanatic, Krissie Schroeder is broadening her Italian food intake to include saucy meatballs in all shapes and sizes.
"It's amazing all of the dishes that feature meatballs," she said, inside the dining room of Fazoli's, an eatery specializing in Italian-American cuisine. "Whether it is in spaghetti, a slider or pasta bake, you can find a meatball in so many things."
Schroeder isn't simply a Fazoli's aficionado. She is also the general manager of the fast casual restaurant that recently opened at 3327 Singing Hills Blvd.
Founded in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1988 as a pizza place, Fazoli's quickly added pastas, baked lasagnas, salads, wings and, even, Primo Submarinos -- king-sized sub sandwiches served on a toasted garlic roll -- to its menu.
"Don't forget the never-ending breadsticks," Schroeder said. "Dine-in customers can have as many breadsticks as they want and we go through tons of 'em."
With more than 200 locations across the country, Fazoli's has built a reputation as a place for freshly made meals for both the takeout and dine-in crowds.
"I think we walk a fine line between fast-food and sit-down restaurant," Schroeder said. "You place an order at the counter but your meal is brought to the table."
When Fazoli's first opened its doors in mid-February, there were lines of people who braved both snow and below-zero temps.
"We couldn't have picked a crazier time to open," Schroeder admitted. "Luckily, people were anxious to give us a try."
And what was whetting the appetites of such determined diners? Fan faves like the Loaded Fettucine (served with chicken, bacon and seasoned mushrooms and a creamy Alfredo sauce); a Loaded Baked Spaghetti (served with a meat sauce, meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, mushroom as well as Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses); in addition to family sized meals which incorporates many of the top-sellers.
"Mom and dad might enjoy a baked lasagna or a baked ziti while kids can certainly order a meatball sub or pizza by the slice," Schroeder said.
While they may not scream "Italian," Fazoli's chicken wings are popular finger foods for children as well as parents.
Coming in as either boneless or traditional, wings can come with such sauces as mild, medium, hot, sweet honey BBQ, hot honey BBQ, parmesan garlic and Asian chili.
So, what's the perfect way to wash down so much food? While Fazoli's offers plenty of soft drinks, don't forget to give Italian Ices (coming in lemon, strawberry and blue raspberry) a try.
However, please save room for dessert.
Fazoli's has Cheesecake Factory Bakery cheesecakes that come New York Style (with tons of strawberries) or with triple the chocolate (and swimming in a sea of Ghiradelli Chocolate Sauce).
Still, if you're on either a gluten-friendly or a Keto diet, there are fab foods for you.
"We'll try to do what we can to accommodate our customers," Schroeder said.
In fact, that was what led her into a hospitality career.
"The restaurant field isn't for everyone," Schroeder explained. "It is long hours and crazy schedules. But if you love people being part of a team, it can be very gratifying."
Though Fazoli's had only been open for a few weeks, business was already brisk.
"We're already seeing repeat customers," Schroeder said. "They liked our food and our service. They're coming back for more."
Maybe, they'll be like Schroeder and work their way through Fazoli's meatball menu? Or perhaps, it is the opportunity of endless breadsticks that will sway the canny connoisseur?
Eh, who are we kidding? Schroeder said diners are looking for All-American comfort foods. And sometimes, they come with an Italian twist.
"People like familiar foods that taste good and are made with fresh ingredients," she said. "What can be comforting than pizza and pasta?"