WATCH NOW: Rib Fest's brazen barbecue barons share some meaty insights

Apparently, it is an obsession that may be contagious.

You see, Van Buskirk's wife is a full partner in Team Rock 'N Hogs BBQ.

"One year, we clocked how many hours we devoted to Rib Fest," he said. "From all of the prep needed the day before to the actual smoking of the meat as well as the event itself, we were probably up for a good 32 hours straight."

The proof is in the product, which barbecue aficionados insist requires going low and slow.

"You can't rush good barbecue," Van Buskirk, a delivery service driver, explained. "That's for sure."

This is a sentiment shared by Ross, who makes his living in underground construction.

"Flavio and I call our team Digger's BBQ," he said with a laugh. "We dig for a living but we also dig barbecue."

Plus he and Valenzuela get plenty of practice.

"When we're not in competitions, we're catering for weddings, high school graduations and work events," Ross said.

"We're also barbecuing for family and friends," Valenzuela added. "A barbecue can just be an excuse to have a party with the people in your life."