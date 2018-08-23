Back in March, the fast food world became a little less greasy, a little less cheesy and a little less nacho-y.
Yes, we're talking about the dark, dark day when Taco Bell announced it was eliminating its Nacho Fries -- the national chain's highest-selling new item ever.
Then, the clouds parted in mid-July. And like a deeply-seasoned Phoenix, the Nacho Fries came back to life ... albeit, on a limited basis.
Hey, beggars can't be choosers. We'll take these orange-colored French fries and smoosh them into equally orange-colored cheese sauce because our cholesterol-laden souls missed them so much.
Or did we simply miss the hype surrounding Taco Bell's highly promoted excursion into the world of spuds?
C'mon, aren't the Nacho Fries -- introduced in January 2018 -- some Johnny-Come-Lately in the Tex-Mex-y fast food universe that Taco John's Potato Ole's conquered years ago?
This is the mission we gave to our esteemed team of taste testers. which is tastier: old school Taco John' Potato Ole or a feisty newcomer like Taco Bell's Nacho Fries?
TACO JOHN'S POTATO OLES
WHAT YOU GET: Round bites of potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with Taco John's signature blend of spices.
WHAT WE LIKE ABOUT IT: You can taste the spice without having to see the spices. We don't need to see a cardboard container of orange, greasy stuff.
WHAT ELSE DO WE LIKE ABOUT IT: While Potato Oles can be served with nacho cheese, guacamole or salsa, we love the pairing of the scorching-out-of-the-deep-fryer potato oles with the frigid cold sour cream. Don't knock unless you tried it.
WHAT WE DON'T LIKE ABOUT IT: There are about 480 calories in a small(!) serving of Potato Oles.
TACO BELL'S NACHO FRIES
WHAT YOU GET: These are not your mama's fries, that's for sure! These slender pieces of deep-fried taters have their flavors tattooed on their supermodel-type bodies. Nacho Fries are like hipsters who can't wait to be seen.
WHAT WE LIKE ABOUT IT: You don't need fire gloves to eat Nacho Fries. Potato Oles are notoriously too hot to eat right away. You'll burn the roof of your mouth after they burn off your fingerprints. Certainly, the round shape doesn't help. The French fry-shaped Nacho Fries are so much easier to handle.
WHAT ELSE DO WE LIKE ABOUT IT: While Potato Oles are pillow-y soft, Nacho Fries have a bit of heft to 'em. The thick cut of the potato and the extra coating give it the necessary heft needed to withstand the gooey and hot nacho cheese sauce that comes with every order.
WHAT WE DON'T LIKE ABOUT IT: There are 320 calories in Nacho Fries. 51 percent of those calories come from fat while 44 percent come from carbs!
HERE'S OUR DECIDING FACTOR: In our lifetimes, we've probably eaten eleventy-billion Potato Oles. Do we regret a single grease-filled ball? No. However, we always need a nap -- and a cardiogram -- after ingesting even a small order. While by no means any healthier, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries don't land in our tummies like a Tex-Mex lead balloon.
Taco Bell's Nacho Fries B+
Taco John's Potato Ole's B