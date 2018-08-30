You'd be surprised at how hard it is to pick up a bag of lobster-flavored chips.
Weekender taste testers found that out the hard way when we scoured -- without much success -- area groceries, gas stations and convenience stores for Lay's New Tastes of America potato chips.
Recently, the company released a truckload of new flavors that supposedly mimick classic regional foods.
In addition to the aforementioned New England Lobster Roll, Lay's introduced chips that taste like Chile Con Queso, Pimento Cheese, Ketchup, Thai Sweet Chili, Cajun Spice and Crab Spice, among other flavors.
Two potato flavors that we specifically wanted to try -- Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato and Lay's Deep Dish Pizza -- were either sold out or not available at the place we visited last week.
That's a shame since both chips were tied to Midwestern flavors. Lay's pizza-flavored chips were inspired by Chicago's iconic Giordano Pizzeria.
Given limitations due to availability, our taste-testing team narrowed its choices to New Taste of America's chips we found at the downtown Walgreen's.
LAY'S WAVY BACON-WRAPPED JALAPENO POPPER POTATO CHIP
INITIAL THOUGHT: We thought this was a tall order for Lay's since it needed to tease our taste buds with the smokey allure of bacon as well as the heat of a jalapeno popper.
FIRST IMPRESSION: OK, Lay's really didn't try too hard with these chips. As soon as we opened a bag, all we could smell was an artificial aroma of bacon.
OUR TAKE: That wouldn't be bad if the bag hadn't advertised a spicy element. Like the aroma, the chip's flavor was dominated by imitation bacon. It was certainly salty and smokey. Was it tasty? Eh, not so much.
OUR GRADE: C-
LAY'S WAVY WEST COAST TRUFFLE FRIES CHIPS
INITIAL THOUGHT: Needless to say, Weekender taste testers are foodies by nature. Every time we see truffle fries on the menu of our favorite bistro, we will order the highly sought-after fungi.
FIRST IMPRESSION: Huh, did we get the wrong chips? As soon as we opened the bag, we smelled seafood. Did we get the Crab Spice Lay's instead of the West Coast Truffle Fries?
OUR TAKE: Thankfully, it didn't taste fishy. Did it taste like truffles? Well, not exactly. But the chip had a pleasant herb taste that made it a but more upscale than your run-of-the-mill Lay's. We'd probably seek this one out again.
OUR GRADE: B
LAY'S FRIED PICKLES WITH RANCH
INITIAL THOUGHT: We are taste testers, not food scientists. But we could definitely surmise that pickle flavoring and ranch flavoring both worked well with chips.
FIRST IMPRESSION: We puckered up as soon as we took a whiff at the opened bag. Uh-huh, that's a good thing if you ask us. We have high hopes for this one.
OUR TAKE: Success! From the first rush of a sour pickle to the supplemental taste of cool ranch gave this chip a complex -- and addictive -- flavor. While the bag is marked "Limited Time Only," we greedily threw a few extra Lay's Fried Pickles With Ranch in our shopping basket. Hey, better safe than sorry!
OUR GRADE: A