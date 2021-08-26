Weekender taste testers take on new fast food chicken offerings

PEEK AT THE PECK: We had a mixed reaction to this one. The fried chicken breast filet was delectable. The waffle? Sadly, it was only adequate. Brushed with a Maple Butter Glaze, the waffle was soggy when it should've been crunchy for a desirable mouthfeel.

WORTH THE SCRATCH: We love chicken and waffles for its tantalizing mix of salty sweetness. Hardees' attempt was a worthy effort that didn't quite make it.

SOMETHING TO CROW ABOUT: Three out of five

BURGER KING'S CH-KING SANDWICH

THE BWAK STORY: Back in June, Burger King released a new hand-breaded chicken filet, pickles and a special sauce served on a potato bun. In addition, it came in a spicy version -- a chicken filet glazed in a sweet-spicy sauce.

PEEK AT THE PECK: Here is our disclosure: we ordered the wrong sandwich. We thought we were getting the spicy Ch-King. Instead, we got the Deluxe Ch-King. In our defense, we were embarrassed to say "Ch-King" into a drive-thru speaker. So, there is that.