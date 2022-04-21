Fourth annual Wildcat Spirit Film Festival come to Wayne State College

WAYNE. Neb. -- Wayne State College is celebrating excellence in film during the fourth annual Wildcat Spirit Film Festival with a free, open to the public event.

A red carpet event will open the festivities at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Majestic Theatre, 310 Main St. An encore of previously shown Hot Attic Film School movies will start at 6 p.m., with film premieres starting at 7 p.m.

All of the films were written, produced and directed by Wayne State College students, said professor of communication arts Michael White.

During the day, participating students will tour the college's media studios and engage in workshops. Prior to the festival, high schools and colleges from Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa are submitting short films for review. Officially selected films will screen at the Majestic Theatre, at 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

