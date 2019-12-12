French-Canadian born Siouxlander paints portals and visions of flight

Richard: "After I went into school in the '70s, the artist that really influenced me was Rene Magritte. A lot of people might recognize his work, but it isn't as popular as Salvador Dalí's work in surrealism. I like Dalí, but Magritte is my favorite because, to me, he was a better artist. The writer who coined the term 'surrealism,' André Breton, liked Magritte better because he wasn't trying to be a superstar, rather he tried to interpret reality that isn't quite reality. My favorite Magritte is called 'Empire of Lights,' and I look at it every morning."

Weekender: What in life inspires you to create?

Richard: "If I didn't create I think it would be like not being able to breathe. I have to do something to express myself in a different way. I got the knack of drawing, but I wanted to do more. Once I discovered surrealism, I found it to be fun stuff to do, but I want to make it pleasant to look at. I want to beautify what it is and make people think a little more."

Weekender: How did the area you grew up in influence your creativity?