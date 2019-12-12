French-Canadian born Siouxlander paints portals and visions of flight

Meet Jean-Guy Richard, a local surrealist oil and wax painter with origins in the little French-speaking Canadian lobster-fishing village of Cocagne (meaning "abundance" in the native tongue); a village that looks right over the Atlantic Ocean north of Nova Scotia.
Richard and his wife have three children. He had a career as a graphic designer, worked for Gateway and now focuses much of his time on his surreal artistic side.
You can find his work in the Ho-Chunk Centre at both Gallery 103 and Art SUX Gallery, which has its grand opening on Dec. 13. You can also find his work on his website at www.jeanguyrichard.artspan.com.
Weekender: When, why and how did you initially get into creating art?
Richard: "I started creating art when I was 4 years old. My mom bought me a little blackboard and some crayons. I was watching the TV and there was an artist called John Gagne and he was teaching people how to draw, so that's where I first learned. When I went to school I was told I shouldn't be drawing the way I was because my figures, men, kids and dogs had arms, legs, heads and torsos. The guy next to me was drawing stick figures and told me I wasn't doing it right. My first grade teacher came to my rescue and said I was doing very well."
Weekender: Who are some of your biggest artistic influences?
Richard: "After I went into school in the '70s, the artist that really influenced me was Rene Magritte. A lot of people might recognize his work, but it isn't as popular as Salvador Dalí's work in surrealism. I like Dalí, but Magritte is my favorite because, to me, he was a better artist. The writer who coined the term 'surrealism,' André Breton, liked Magritte better because he wasn't trying to be a superstar, rather he tried to interpret reality that isn't quite reality. My favorite Magritte is called 'Empire of Lights,' and I look at it every morning."
Weekender: What in life inspires you to create?
Richard: "If I didn't create I think it would be like not being able to breathe. I have to do something to express myself in a different way. I got the knack of drawing, but I wanted to do more. Once I discovered surrealism, I found it to be fun stuff to do, but I want to make it pleasant to look at. I want to beautify what it is and make people think a little more."
Weekender: How did the area you grew up in influence your creativity?
Richard: "The area I grew up in is one of the most beautiful places, very picturesque, but also one of the poorest areas you'll ever see. I grew up in a little French village and we spoke no English. It goes off into the Atlantic Ocean and is a mix of rough living and dealing with winters. We didn't have many things to do except be a fisherman or cut wood or can lobster. I wanted to do a little more than that. I had visions of going to the United States to be an artist. It took a long time because there were a lot of bumps on the road; getting married and having kids. I didn't speak any English until I was 21, then I got into the 'wilds' of Los Angeles. My first job in the U.S. was painting black velvet paintings."
Weekender: What are your favorite mediums to work with?
Richard: "Oil paints and, believe it or not, wax. I used to do acrylics, but don't anymore. I'd like to get into more water-based stuff."
Weekender: Being raised in the Northeast, why do so many of your works have a Southwest look and feel?
Richard: "Because I go to Alpine, Texas, once a year around the Big Bend Park area. There are three or four types of climates and you can see every type of geological formation you can dream of. I was also in California for a while and would travel around Joshua Tree, so that is another environment that I like to put in my art."
Weekender: Why do you focus so much on the skulls and wings of birds?
Richard: "That's a question my wife kept asking me. The skulls are because one day when I was in Texas I saw paintings of birds and I really liked the colors and thought it would be cool to do something like that. It was also based around the rocks. I do a lot of birds; a lot of flight stuff. Lately I've been doing a lot of portals. I don't want to be known as the guy that does a lot of portals, but I also don't want to be known as the bird guy, so I'm doing a lot of it together."
Weekender: Tell me about the inspiration behind your portal series.
Richard: "I wanted to do an autumn scene in the first portal I did. I wanted to show the leaves around a pond. I had just taken pictures in the woods out east, where you can see every color imaginable. I did a painting called 'Empire,' but wanted to put more surrealism in it. I created a pond with a ripple and thought about what created that ripple. I decided to have a meteorite reflect into the pond. I wanted to show that everything is affecting everything else in life. I had another one called 'A Rabbit Hole,' and a lot of people liked it because they thought it had to do with 'Alice in Wonderland,' but it didn't. I wanted to put the viewer into the rabbit hole, looking out; a place you don't want to be. I'm working on a larger one now that will be fully 'Alice in Wonderland.'"
Weekender: Why are you fascinated with nature?
Richard: "There are so many things in nature that are the same. Feathers and leaves; people all have veins and sinews. This is all based on what we are. I like getting into the minutia of what makes life go. It's fascinating."
Weekender: When can you tell a piece is complete?
Richard: "I plan the painting a certain way, and once it is completed, I can tell. You can overdo it, and some people do, but my work is based on design and patterns. There is a certain thing in the back of my head that tells me not to go too far."
Weekender: Why do you want to share your art with others?
Richard: "I like to share my art with others, but I like to share with other artists because I can learn something from their feedback. I've been on a learning jag since I learned English. Sharing things with people who aren't artists is good, as well, because they will bring about a different opinion about your art that you may not have seen before."
Weekender: What qualifies something to be considered art?
Richard: "I would have given you a different answer 20 years ago, but with the advent of so much technology I don't see a limit to any media that can make art. Whether it is light-based, electronic or like this guy from South Africa, excrement based, it can be art. Anything that can change your perception can be art."
Weekender: What does art do for you? Why do you do it?
Richard: "I think being a graphic designer, you always have rigid rules. With art, I can break the rules because I make the rules and there is no limit of what I can do."
Weekender: What is your ultimate goal in this game?
Richard: "When I was in my 20s I thought I should get rich because I thought I'd be a great artist. Everybody will probably tell you that unless they are lying. My goal in this game right now is probably to come up with something to be remembered by like my kids. My art is like my kids. Women physically have kids and know what that's like. As a male, I can't give birth, but with art, it is a way for me to give birth, to create. It is satisfying."