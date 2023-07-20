Aaron Gonzalez is the ultimate multitasker.
Not only does the South Sioux City man cut hair at Aaron’s Barber Shop, he also owns The Don’$ Sports Bar & Grill.
Plus Gonzalez books talent at La Familia Nightclub, the popular 420 Jackson St. dance club that is owned by his family.
Music promoter Aaron Gonzalez said the July 22 show, featuring a Chicago-born hip-hop artist, will be the biggest concert to be presented at La Familia Nightclub.
At 8 p.m. July 22, La Familia will welcome G Herbo (aka Herbert Randall Wright III) for an all-star evening of hip-hop.
A top-selling rapper from Chicago, G Herbo (formerly Lil Herb) is best known for such songs as “Pull up,” “Ridin Wit It” and “My City.”
During his Sioux City show, G Herbo is being joined by DJ TMax, Da Kid X, DJ R30 X and DJREUP.
“Our show with G Herbo is, by far, the biggest thing we ever booked at La Familia and it may be the biggest hip-hop show Siouxland’s ever seen,” Gonzalez explained. “We wanted to represent as many local performers as possible on the same bill.”
Arguably the best-known member of the G Herbo underbill is C-Note Bankin, a Sioux City-based rapper and singer who had previously graced Saturday in the Park’s Abe Stage, opened for R&B legend Ginuwine at a 2022 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino show and, even earned him the title as Siouxland’s Choice for favorite rapper earlier this year.
“Let me tell ya, opening for G Herbo is gonna be huge,” C-Note Bankin (aka Charles Franklin III) said with a smile. “In fact, the entire show is gonna be huge.”
Gonzalez said special advance VIP and “first one in” tickets have been selling briskly, yet he acknowledged that Sioux City is a community where people wait until the last minute to make plans.
"While I get it, still as a promoter, it can be frustrating,” he said. “Sioux City is slowly getting a reputation as a town that supports hip-hop. The bigger the crowd, the best the chances that we’ll be able to book somebody with the stature of G Herbo.”
Rapper C-Note Bankin stands on the dance floor at La Familia Nightclub in downtown Sioux City. Named Siouxland's Choice for best rapper, C-Note Bankin will open for G Herbo on July 22.
Gonzalez said he and his family are continuing to update the look of both the VIP section and the dancefloor at La Familia.
“We’re looking to give the place a hip, high-end look that is both classy and fun,” he said.
This includes a dancefloor that lights up in all of the colors of the rainbow whenever motion is detected.
Think “Big” meets “Saturday Night Fever” meets a major metropolis’ dancehall.
Or as C-Note Bankin calls it, a “big, blinking checkerboard.”
“To me, it looks like the most colorful checkerboard you’ll ever see,” he offered with a laugh. “If you ever get tired of dancing, then you can play checkers.”
Rapper C-Note Bankin promotes a show at La Familia, where he will open for hip-hop artist G Herbo.
However, there will be no down moments when G Herbo hits the La Familia stage, Gonzalez said.
“We’ve been planning for this night for quite some time,” he said. “We’ve had a few changes in dates and time, but everything is shaping up for a great night with plenty of great musical entertainment.”
Which is music to the ears of C-Note Bankin, who always wants to expand Sioux City’s rap community.
“The G Herbo concert has the makings of a big party,” he said. “There’s gonna be a lot of fun, a lot of energy and a lot of talent coming to town on July 22.”