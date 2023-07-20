Aaron Gonzalez is the ultimate multitasker.

Not only does the South Sioux City man cut hair at Aaron’s Barber Shop, he also owns The Don’$ Sports Bar & Grill.

Plus Gonzalez books talent at La Familia Nightclub, the popular 420 Jackson St. dance club that is owned by his family.

At 8 p.m. July 22, La Familia will welcome G Herbo (aka Herbert Randall Wright III) for an all-star evening of hip-hop.

A top-selling rapper from Chicago, G Herbo (formerly Lil Herb) is best known for such songs as “Pull up,” “Ridin Wit It” and “My City.”

During his Sioux City show, G Herbo is being joined by DJ TMax, Da Kid X, DJ R30 X and DJREUP.

“Our show with G Herbo is, by far, the biggest thing we ever booked at La Familia and it may be the biggest hip-hop show Siouxland’s ever seen,” Gonzalez explained. “We wanted to represent as many local performers as possible on the same bill.”

Arguably the best-known member of the G Herbo underbill is C-Note Bankin, a Sioux City-based rapper and singer who had previously graced Saturday in the Park’s Abe Stage, opened for R&B legend Ginuwine at a 2022 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino show and, even earned him the title as Siouxland’s Choice for favorite rapper earlier this year.

“Let me tell ya, opening for G Herbo is gonna be huge,” C-Note Bankin (aka Charles Franklin III) said with a smile. “In fact, the entire show is gonna be huge.”

Gonzalez said special advance VIP and “first one in” tickets have been selling briskly, yet he acknowledged that Sioux City is a community where people wait until the last minute to make plans.

"While I get it, still as a promoter, it can be frustrating,” he said. “Sioux City is slowly getting a reputation as a town that supports hip-hop. The bigger the crowd, the best the chances that we’ll be able to book somebody with the stature of G Herbo.”

Gonzalez said he and his family are continuing to update the look of both the VIP section and the dancefloor at La Familia.

“We’re looking to give the place a hip, high-end look that is both classy and fun,” he said.

This includes a dancefloor that lights up in all of the colors of the rainbow whenever motion is detected.

Think “Big” meets “Saturday Night Fever” meets a major metropolis’ dancehall.

Or as C-Note Bankin calls it, a “big, blinking checkerboard.”

“To me, it looks like the most colorful checkerboard you’ll ever see,” he offered with a laugh. “If you ever get tired of dancing, then you can play checkers.”

However, there will be no down moments when G Herbo hits the La Familia stage, Gonzalez said.

“We’ve been planning for this night for quite some time,” he said. “We’ve had a few changes in dates and time, but everything is shaping up for a great night with plenty of great musical entertainment.”

Which is music to the ears of C-Note Bankin, who always wants to expand Sioux City’s rap community.

“The G Herbo concert has the makings of a big party,” he said. “There’s gonna be a lot of fun, a lot of energy and a lot of talent coming to town on July 22.”