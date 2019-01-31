When I heard that The Marquee had booked the legendary watermelon-smashing comedian from my youth, Gallagher, I was ecstatic; but as soon as I got to the show on Jan. 26, I knew something was off.
I remember Gallagher as a quirky comedian with a shtick who was easily accessible to audiences of all ages. Anyone could find him funny while using props and smashing various items on stage. This is NOT the Gallagher that showed up in Sioux City this time around.
The show was slated to start at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 26. I arrived about an hour early to visit with friends and have a beer before the show started. As I turn away from the bar, I notice a haggard-looking Gallagher standing at a table at the top of the inclined ramp in the venue. He was chatting, happily enough, with some friends of mine.
I went up to Gallagher and told him that he provided me many hours of happiness when I was a kid. I put my hand out in a hand-shaking gesture, and he looked at it with disgust. Mind you, before and after this, he was shaking people’s hands. For some reason, he had a problem with mine. I stowed that fact in the back of my brain and tried not to think too much about it.
“You have too much energy,” Gallagher said to me; then he broke out in a strange rant. “Do you have good adjectives? People need to have good adjectives. President Trump definitely doesn’t have adjectives. ‘I have the best people, I have the best ideas, I have the best words.’”
Gallagher started to walk away from our table and I asked him for a photograph.
“Noooooo,” he said in a long, descending tone.
I tried this twice more before the show started and got shut down both times in the same fashion, each time with a dirty, condescending look from the comedian. At that point I stopped caring and gave up trying. Mind you, before and after each of my attempts, he was posing in pictures with pretty much anyone else who asked. He just had it out for me.
Artie Fletcher, a New York comedian and friend of Gallagher, opened up the show. Although he put down Sioux City a lot in his set, his material and the delivery of said material tended to make me chuckle (and full-out gut-laugh at points).
Gallagher then joined his friend on stage. Early in the set, he told jokes by Lisa Lampanelli (and made sure to credit her) for some weird reason. What ensued was a hate-filled, racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic diatribe. A couple stand-out words that were said consistently through his set were “faggot” and “faggy.” He even used the choice word, “negroes,” to describe African Americans.
“I never see black people in my audience,” said Gallagher. “Black people don’t like my show.” (I wonder why?)
He kept calling things “spoon-forks,” the idea being things that aren’t good enough for the purpose they were invented for (spoon-forks aren’t good for stabbing food or ladling soup).
At one point he made the inference that Jews just wanted to be on the cross. He even insulted Kelly Quinn, an owner of The Marquee, calling him gay. (What an outdated insult, by the way.) By now, my selective hearing began.
“China people and gay guys,” was a line that came through, but I didn’t even care about the context at this point. It was just crude, and not funny in the slightest.
“Here’s some pumpkin…looks like baby s***,” said Gallagher. “That’s how Pee-Wee Herman got arrested.”
He started to assemble a pie on his smashing block.
“I’m making a pie now for all the Mexicans coming to clean this up after,” he said.
He even had something against bottled water.
“George Burns with that cigar didn’t have a hippie gay bottle of water,” said Gallagher.
He then asked for a question from the audience. Everybody was silent, but he waited for a response. Foolishly, I took my list of questions out and asked the first one on my list (which was contributed by a colleague who is a Gallagher fan).
“How many watermelons do you go through in a month,” I asked.
“What a stupid question,” said the comedian. “No wonder you are here by yourself. Your best friend is your right hand.”
The food smashing then commenced to the crowd’s enthusiasm. He asked audience members to help him smash the items, and then get splashed by a messy cake. One of the men that went on stage was a Native American who had been a server for Gallagher at a restaurant in town. Gallagher handed the man his mallet (Smash-O-Matic) and told the man to get into position with the mallet over his head. In a split-second, Gallagher grabbed a can of pumpkin pie filling and threw the contents into the face of the Native American. He then took a two-liter root beer, and after taking a few swigs, he poured the contents on the Native to clean him off. In the midst of this, he said to the man, “You’re a lying Indian.”
After that, Gallagher asked for my question again, and gave me an even harsher verbal beat-down than before.
When the show was over, I was talking with Kelly Quinn about Gallagher calling me out during the show.
“There’s no way he could see who was asking the question with the lights in his eyes,” said Quinn.
I turned to Gallagher, who was packing his merchandise, and asked him if he knew I was the one asking the questions.
“Yep,” said Gallagher, averting his eyes from mine and walking toward the door.
Both Quinn and I were flabbergasted. I was done for the night.