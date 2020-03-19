Game for fun? New Sioux City business offers lots to play

Fancy a game of Monopoly?
So Many Boards Games has that and more, including Dungeons and Dragons campaigns.
So Many Board Games Cafe started in June of last year and currently resides in the Brightside Cafe in downtown Sioux City. Rachel Tudehope, one of the founders, said that when Brightside Cafe closes at 3 p.m., SMBG goes in and opens at 5 p.m. in the space.
Tudehope said that anyone could play a board game, and that's the beauty of the spot. There's something for everyone, whether it's teens, adults or families.
"We've got a rack of kids games, party games that big groups can play, and the super heavy, ultra nerdy games. We even have a couple that easily take four hours," Tudehope said. "Then there are the easy ones that take five minutes to figure out."
“We have the classics if that’s what you desire,” Drew Parvu, the other founder of SMBG, said. “We have over 160 unique games right now.”
The two are hoping to get their own space in the future and expand their number of games.
Tudehope said Thursdays are Dungeons and Dragons nights.
"We've got at least one campaign running right now," Tudehope said. "We're hoping to get another one going soon."
Parvu said that players are welcome, even if they don't have experience. Players will teach newcomers how to to create a character and play.
"In the evenings, pretty much in Sioux City, (residents) go to a bar. I feel like we offer more value than just drinking," Parvu said.
"Board games by themselves are very exciting," Tudehope added. "They're puzzles and they challenge your brain, bring you together with other people and create a social structure."
"It's a social experience," Parvu interjected. "You can come in and make a mess at our place and we'll clean up after you. We'll teach you how to play the games, so you don't have to spend forever reading the instructions."
The two managers also coordinate events for the community. These events are on their Facebook page.
"We're doing pop-ups as a way to get more exposure, to introduce people who otherwise would not find us through our normal Facebook pages and everything else," Parvu said.