Get a sneak peek at SITP with the Blues City Journal

Holy crap, you may have noticed that the Weekender is hella huge!

That’s because this is the special Blues City Journal edition where we partner up with the 32nd Saturday in the Park (SITP) for blanket coverage of Siouxland’s premier music festival.

This year’s event – taking place on July 2 at Grandview Park – promises to be amazing.

First of all, headliners Avett Brothers, the North Carolina-based band best known for its Americana roots sound, will be making a return engagement. The band previously headlined SITP in 2014.

Similarly, legendary bluesman Buddy Guy, the 85-year-old National Medal of Arts and Kennedy Center honoree, is playing SITP for the unheard of third time.

Guy previously played SITP in 1993 and 2004.

Along with such critically acclaimed up-and-comers like award-winning recording artist Elle King, indie rock duo Daisy the Great and folk rockers Doc Robinson, the main stage will be full of talent.

But get there early to see some terrific local bands on the sharing space with the A-Listers.

This includes high energy blues band Servant Shop as well as Artificial Stars, a Sioux City-based group with a new bassist (former Weekender writer Ari Lebowitz) and a new album dues out in the fall.

Hip-hopper Fetty Wap will bring his distinctively melodic rap-sing style of music to headline the Abe Stage.

Adding some ammunition to the Abe will be Austin, Texas-based rockers Black Pistol Fire.

Bookending those acts, Abe Stagers will include local rappers, rocker and EDMers.

That’s to say nothing of the Kids’ Zone, Arts Alley, and one fantastic food vendor after another. You’ll be able to get a sneak peak in this Blues City Journal as well.

Phew, that is a lot of stuff to pack into one mega-issue!

Take a gander through these pages and we’ll see you at Grandview Park!

