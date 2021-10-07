 Skip to main content
Get ready for fall at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

 the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be getting people ready for fall with activities taking place Saturday at the 4500 Sioux River Road facilities.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a guided morning hike will be taking place. A similar afternoon hike will be taking place from 1 to 2 p.m.

Since both hikes will occur on the trails surrounding the park, comfortable shoes, appropriate attire and social distance is recommended.

A Dutch Oven cooking demonstration will be taught from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Samples will be offered to participants.

For reservations or additional information on programs offered at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, call 712-258-0838.

