Get the meat sweats at Iowa BBQ Company before winter break

Experienced meat smokers live by a well-known mantra: "Go low" -- in terms of temp -- and "go slow" -- in terms of cooking times.
But what will happen if the temps bottom out at dangerously low digits? Then you can add "go the hell home" to the meat smokers credo.
As least that will be the case at Iowa BBQ Company, a 100 Plymouth St. S.W. destination for Southern-style comfort food.
According to executive chef Keaton Kimble, he will be closing his eatery for the winter, beginning after the holidays.
Don't worry, the closure's only temporary to give Iowa BBQ Company's ginormous smoker -- and the hearty folks who man it -- a break.
GET IT WHILE THERE'S STILL TIME
"We man our outdoor smokers, day and night," Kimble explained. "That means we are smoking meat in all types of winter weather."
This is what happened last year.
"There were days when it just didn't make sense to smoke meat when things were so frigid outside," Kimble said.
That's why he took a page out of the playbook created for Bob's Drive-Inn, a legendary Le Mars eatery specializing in chili dogs and loose meat tavern sandwiches.
"Bob's has been closing every winter for years," Kimble said. "When they finally open back every spring, the crowds are crazy. Everyone suddenly gets a hunger for chili dogs and Bob's becomes the ideal place to feed that hunger."
You know, the heart grows fonder and all that jazz.
However, don't look for taverns on Iowa BBQ Company's simple menu. This is a joint where smoked meats shine.
MO' QUE, MO' 'TUDE
At Iowa BBQ Company, you can get your choice (one-fourth pound, one-half pound or one-pound) of brisket, pulled pork or sausage links. Plus you can also get (one-quarter, one-half or a whole) smoked chicken or pork ribs.
Want it between two pieces of bread? No problem-o. Want it with house-made potato salad, beans, mac & cheese or cornbread? A friendly face at the counter is only too happy to help.
But come too late in the day? Sorry, bro! Once the meat's gone, it's gone!
This is the way Kimble was taught. Make as much as you need for the day but never more than that.
LE MARS-BORN, LITTLE ROCK-TRAINED
A Le Mars native, Kimble spent more than a decade working at various restaurants in Cedar Rapids before coming back to his hometown.
"I spent a year and a half in the kitchen at P's Pizza House," he explained. "That's where I first met (P's Pizza House owner) Joe Sitzmann."
Wanting to relocate to Little Rock, Arkansas, Kimble worked in a craft brewery and taproom specializing in smoked meats and quality, down-home cuisine.
That's where he discovered he had a passion for barbecue. And before too long, his former boss reached out to him.
CROWD-PLEASING, AWARD-WINNING
In July 2018, Iowa Barbecue Company, a joint venture between the two men -- opened with the promise of using the best meats, the best locally grown produce while using a custom-built, standard flow smoker.
Almost from the start, people have been taking note.
The Iowa BBQ Company secured a very respectable second-place finish in the Iowa Pork Producer Association's Pulled Pork Madness contest, in which 2,200 online votes were cast for pulled pork supremacy in the Hawkeye State.
Still, the everyday diners mean the most to Kimble. For these off-the-street eaters, all they have do is follow their nose.
"The smoker attracts customers from all around," he said. "It's hard to resist good barbecue."
That's especially true for long-distance truckers who drive through Le Mars via Highway 75 and Highway 3.
"When you get compliments from truckers who were brought up on Texas barbecue or Carolina barbecue, then you know you're doing something right," Kimble said.
So, how would he explain Midwestern barbecue? In short: the best of both worlds.
"We're looking to bring all of the best style of barbecue while adding a few touches of our own," Kimble said.
After spending a lunch hour sampling Iowa BBQ Company eats, Weekender taste testers have a few thoughts on these southern food faves made by Northland natives.
How it stacks up:
BARBECUE, PLYMOUTH COUNTY STYLE
Our plate had a smorgasbord of delectable barbecue samplings to try. We decided upon the burnt ends, the chicken and the sausage as our proteins and the mac & cheese and cornbread as our sides.
The mac & cheese was generously gooey, creamy and rich; the pasta spirals perfectly cooked and slathered with the sauce. This was some of the best, most authentic mac & cheese we've had at any barbecue venue.
Those people who raved about the cornbread definitely knew what they were talking about. Served with a dollop of butter, this sweet, crumbly, cake-like bread complemented everything on the plate.
When it came to the proteins, the burnt ends aren't on the menu...but are definitely worth asking about. The heavily smoked ends of the beef brisket packed a ton of flavor and the fat content made it melt in our mouths.
The sausage was irresistible. It was spicy and smoky and had a natural hog casing that made it snap with every bite.
The piece de resistance, though, was the chicken. This was the most perfect chicken we've had the chance to try. It was moist and tender and the smoke had permeated the meat all the way to the bone.