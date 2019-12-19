Get the meat sweats at Iowa BBQ Company before winter break

"We're looking to bring all of the best style of barbecue while adding a few touches of our own," Kimble said.

After spending a lunch hour sampling Iowa BBQ Company eats, Weekender taste testers have a few thoughts on these southern food faves made by Northland natives.

How it stacks up:

BARBECUE, PLYMOUTH COUNTY STYLE

Our plate had a smorgasbord of delectable barbecue samplings to try. We decided upon the burnt ends, the chicken and the sausage as our proteins and the mac & cheese and cornbread as our sides.

The mac & cheese was generously gooey, creamy and rich; the pasta spirals perfectly cooked and slathered with the sauce. This was some of the best, most authentic mac & cheese we've had at any barbecue venue.

Those people who raved about the cornbread definitely knew what they were talking about. Served with a dollop of butter, this sweet, crumbly, cake-like bread complemented everything on the plate.

When it came to the proteins, the burnt ends aren't on the menu...but are definitely worth asking about. The heavily smoked ends of the beef brisket packed a ton of flavor and the fat content made it melt in our mouths.