Get your last minute holiday gifts and a cup 'o Joe

Are you in the market for some last-minute locally-sourced holiday gifts and want to drink home-roasted coffee while perusing your gifting options?
Look no further than Hardline Coffee Co.'s Holiday Pop Up, which will be held at the 611 Fifth St. location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Nisa Salmen, owner of Hardline Coffee Co., motorcycle enthusiast and former Roller Dame has had one heck of a busy year. She became a new business owner and a new mother all within the last year. Hardline's one year anniversary of being in business will take place on Jan. 12.
This business owner wants to keep the momentum up that her coffee shop received recently during Downtown Partners' Small Business Saturday.
"This event is going to be holiday-oriented," said Salmen. "The idea behind it is for people to get last-minute Christmas gifts. I'm really trying to get people to shop small this year. We had an amazing turnout for Small Business Saturday, so we want to keep the energy going from that while trying to benefit the community. It is a family event, so all ages are welcome."
In addition to the premium coffee that is already being roasted and sold at Hardline, attendees of this holiday pop up will be able to purchase fresh salsas from Colibri Kitchen, pork rinds from Gringos, handcrafted jewelry from KJ West Designs, Park Lane jewelry from Treasures by Tara and floral arrangements by Perry Way Bouquet.
You have free articles remaining.
Why did this entrepreneur decide to start her own brick-and-mortar storefront coffee shop in the first place?
"It actually started as a hobby," said Salmen. "After I graduated with my Bachelor's Degree in biology from Morningside College, I decided to take a year off to figure life out. As a side gig, I decided to go to the Farmer's Market on weekends to sell coffee. I had fallen in love with the craft scene. People around here noticed and kept asking me about my location. I noticed there was something there, so I started the brick-and-mortar storefront I have today."
Something Hardline does that not a lot of local cafes do is they roast their own beans, giving their coffee a distinctly unique, fresh flavor.
"I intended to start the roastery before the cafe, but things didn't work out that way," said the entrepreneur. "We started roasting in March of this year, and it has worked out incredibly well. We started out trying to feature other coffee shops and roasteries, then we worked our way into getting a couple origins on, and now we are looking to add even more. I'm trying to get everyone on our staff into roasting so we can each have our own roasts and collaborate. We want our products to be as fresh as possible."
Another thing that makes Hardline stand out in the Siouxland coffee field is their dedication to vegan and vegetarian options. They use many locally sourced ingredients and focus on catering to customers with dietary restrictions.
The walls of Hardline are lined with locally created art, as well.
"I'm one of those people that doesn't have a specific talent, but I enjoy being around those who do, because they are not only very interesting, but an integral part of the culture of our community," she said. "Knowing musicians, painters, sculptors and small business owners is a beautiful thing. Bringing them all together in a space like this is what Sioux City needs."
If you are thirsty for an adult libation, just visit Dave Winslow a couple doors down at Jackson Street Brewing as he will be tapping kegs of Weather-Vane Caramel Latte Stout and Hell's Half-Acre French Toast Stout. Buy and drink local. Keep your money in Siouxland.