Get your last minute holiday gifts and a cup 'o Joe

Why did this entrepreneur decide to start her own brick-and-mortar storefront coffee shop in the first place?

"It actually started as a hobby," said Salmen. "After I graduated with my Bachelor's Degree in biology from Morningside College, I decided to take a year off to figure life out. As a side gig, I decided to go to the Farmer's Market on weekends to sell coffee. I had fallen in love with the craft scene. People around here noticed and kept asking me about my location. I noticed there was something there, so I started the brick-and-mortar storefront I have today."

Something Hardline does that not a lot of local cafes do is they roast their own beans, giving their coffee a distinctly unique, fresh flavor.

"I intended to start the roastery before the cafe, but things didn't work out that way," said the entrepreneur. "We started roasting in March of this year, and it has worked out incredibly well. We started out trying to feature other coffee shops and roasteries, then we worked our way into getting a couple origins on, and now we are looking to add even more. I'm trying to get everyone on our staff into roasting so we can each have our own roasts and collaborate. We want our products to be as fresh as possible."