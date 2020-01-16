Give to help save a burning continent

A whole continent is in dire need of our help, so we have decided to give you a list of reputable charities for the people and animals struggling to survive in Australia during the worst bushfire season on record.

So far around 27 people have perished and around 2,000 homes have been lost. Also, an estimated half-billion animals have succumbed to the bushfires of Australia - animals that are unique and native to only this continent.

Firefighters from all over the world, including firefighters who have fought the recent infernos in California, have descended upon the "down-under" continent to lend aid to the people and creatures that so desperately need it.

Some firefighters have detailed that the fires have evolved over the last 20 years and the fire climate is creating fire environments of its own, changing the way the fire acts (almost like a living, breathing entity). Phenomena like fire tornadoes have sprung up in these changing climates. Fires have started jumping over rivers that normally are natural boundaries for the flames.

If you have the means, please consider donating to our distant neighbors. Even though we may be far apart, we still share the same Earth. Here are some charities that will really give your hard-earned dollars a good home: