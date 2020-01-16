Give to help save a burning continent

A whole continent is in dire need of our help, so we have decided to give you a list of reputable charities for the people and animals struggling to survive in Australia during the worst bushfire season on record.
So far around 27 people have perished and around 2,000 homes have been lost. Also, an estimated half-billion animals have succumbed to the bushfires of Australia - animals that are unique and native to only this continent.
Firefighters from all over the world, including firefighters who have fought the recent infernos in California, have descended upon the "down-under" continent to lend aid to the people and creatures that so desperately need it.
Some firefighters have detailed that the fires have evolved over the last 20 years and the fire climate is creating fire environments of its own, changing the way the fire acts (almost like a living, breathing entity). Phenomena like fire tornadoes have sprung up in these changing climates. Fires have started jumping over rivers that normally are natural boundaries for the flames.
If you have the means, please consider donating to our distant neighbors. Even though we may be far apart, we still share the same Earth. Here are some charities that will really give your hard-earned dollars a good home:
World Wildlife Fund Australia: This group provides a quick response to help wildlife recover. They work to restore the indigenous habitats for wildlife. They help further secure the future of the environment for people and animals in the region. www.wwf.org.au/get-involved/bushfire-emergency
Port Macquarie Koala Hospital's GoFundMe: This group specializes in the treatment and rehabilitation needs of injured koalas, marsupials who are now on the brink of extinction due to the bushfires this year. The group also installs water drinking stations in the areas affected by the bushfires. www.gofundme.com/f/help-thirsty-koalas-devastated-by-recent-fires
You have free articles remaining.
Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery: This branch of the Red Cross is intended to fund programs in affected communities that are in desperate need of help. www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate#donate
WIRES: A rescue organization in Australia that specializes in rehabilitating wild animals. They help rescue sick, injured and orphaned creatures. www.wires.org.au
The St. Vincent de Paul Society: This society helps people who have been displaced by the bushfires by providing emergency housing among many other services. donate.vinnies.org.au/appeals-nsw/vinnies-nsw-bushfire-appeal-nsw
RSPCA New South Wales: This organization helps treat, rescue and evacuate wildlife and pets from danger. www.rspcansw.org.au/bushfire-appeal/
Country Fire Authority: Based in Victoria, this organization helps Victoria's firefighting services and also provides help to people who have been displaced due to the bushfires. www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa
Salvation Army Australia: The Salvation Army provides support and food to first responders and evacuees in areas affected by bushfires. www.salvationarmy.org.au/donate/make-a-donation/donate-online/?appeal=disasterappeal
New South Wales Rural Fire Service: The New South Wales Rural Fire Service has opened up different funds to collect money to help families of firefighters that have perished in the fires this season. To help a firefighter's family, check out their site. www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade
Rural Fire Brigades Association: This organization provides assistance to firefighters in Queensland during these trying times. www.rfbaq.org/donate-to-rfbaq