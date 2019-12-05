Giving gratitude: Siouxlanders express thanks during the holiday season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spencer Aspleaf, Zach Pickens and Layne Medema of Port Nocturnal:

Aspleaf: “I’m thankful for my dog (Hallie Berries) and my girlfriend.”

Pickens: “Good content and the fact that there hasn't been much snow yet. I ate today. I had a beer today. I’m thankful for people who want to jam.”

Medema: “Every morning I like to have a cigarette and a cup of coffee…it gets me through the day. I’m also thankful for my band, the local music scene and having some beers with my boys.”

Willie Hughes, Musician, cook and Jell-O shot "waitress":

“My son, Finn Oliver. I’ve never felt complete or real in any point of my life, and this is it. He makes me feel like nothing in the world has been important until now. I’m thankful for my mother who I hadn’t seen in two years until she came to visit her first grandson.”

Shawn Fertig, Calling Grace front-man:

“We are thankful for music, all the fans that come out to shows and support local music…and tacos.”

Rosario Perez (REV), local rapper: