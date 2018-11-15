Try 1 month for 99¢
Thanksgiving
Family, Iowa and Casey's Pizza are among the things that former U.S. congressional candidate and professional baseball player J.D. Sholten is thankful for.

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

It is once again that time of year where families and friends congregate over the Thanksgiving dinner spread, hopefully leaving political differences outside and saying what they are most thankful for in life.

Here is a collection of movers and shakers around Sioux City saying what they are thankful for:

J.D. Scholten, former 4th district congressional candidate:

“At the end of the day, the last 16 months have been a grind. I’m very thankful for my family because high or low, they are always there. I’m blessed to have wonderful people surrounding me. As far as the campaign I was blessed to have so many supporters who gave it their all.”

Thankful Dave Bernstein
Saturday in the Park co-founder, Dave Bernstein, is thankful for J.D. Scholten running against Steve King in the manner he did.

Dave Bernstein, co-founder of Saturday in the Park:

“I’m thankful in the wake of the election that there are guys like J.D. Scholten who have the balls to run against Steve King, against seemingly insurmountable odds, and do it with style and class like he did.”

Thankful Kelly Quinn
The Marquee and Marty's Tap co-owner, Kelly Quinn, is thankful for his wife, Nickie Quinn.
Thankful Nickie Quinn
Nickie Quinn, co-owner of Marty's Tap and The Marquee, is thankful for her big, happy family.

Kelly and Nickie Quinn, co-owners of Marty’s Tap and The Marquee:

Kelly: “I’m thankful for the health of my family and friends. I’m also thankful for an awesome, progressive live music scene in Sioux City.”

Nickie: “I’m thankful for everyone in my life. I’m thankful for the family I grew up with, my husband’s family who I have acquired, the family my husband and I created and the family we have built within our bars.”

Thankful Mitch Martin
The Marquee co-owner, Mitch Martin, is thankful for family, friends and music.

Mitch and Emily Martin, co-owners of The Marquee:

Mitch: “A loving, supporting base of family and friends and a love for live music.”

Emily: “I’m thankful for my family and friends and their health, as well as my own. I’ve been watching documentaries on people overcoming obstacles like disease and missing limbs. I’m grateful to be normal and healthy.”

Thankful Macy Vollmer
Macy Vollmer, yoga instructor at No Place Like Om and fitness instructor at the Sioux City Country Club, is thankful for her daughter, Natalie.
Thankful Caroline Rivera
Caroline Rivera, yoga instructor for No Place Like Om, is thankful for community and connection.

Macy Vollmer and Caroline Rivera, co-owners of No Place Like Om:

Vollmer: “My daughter Natalie. She’s my favorite person in the whole wide world…she always has been and always will be since the day she was born.”

Rivera: “I’m thankful for community, connection and my chosen ‘framily.’”

Thankful Brent Stockton
Brent Stockton, owner of Vangarde Arts, is thankful for happy people.

Brent Stockton, owner of Vangarde Arts:

“I’m thankful for people who support the arts in Sioux City…the cool people who make the events worthwhile.”

Thankful Big Daddy
Classic Rock 99.5's Big Daddy is thankful for health, happiness and no political hatred.

Big Daddy, Classic Rock 99.5 radio personality:

“I’m happy for my health, my children’s health and my friend’s health. I’m thankful for happiness and I’m also happy the political season is over and we can have a couple days of no hatred with the political ads.”

Thankful Charlie Pecaut
Charlie Pecaut, of Siouxland Zen, is thankful for being able to try new things like beer yoga.

Charlie Pecaut, Siouxland Zen meditation instructor:

“I’m thankful for trying new things like beer yoga.”

Thankful Colton Gamet
Colton Gamet, bartender of Marty's Tap and The Marquee, is thankful for death metal and blood orphans.
Thankful Libby Claeys
Bartender Libby Claeys is thankful for her bosses, her boyfriend and of course her father, Phyl.

Colton Gamet and Libby Claeys, bartenders at Marty’s Tap and The Marquee:

Gamet: “Music and being alive. I think music universally brings people together, and is a language anyone can understand. Being a part of it in any capacity in Sioux City at The Marquee or otherwise is something I’m very thankful for.”

Claeys: “I’m thankful for acceptance. I am who I am and people are accepting of me. That’s totally beautiful. I’m also thankful for beautiful things covered up by misery. It makes you appreciate things a lot more than you otherwise would.”

Thankful Jaret Lansford
KTIV meteorologist, Jaret Lansford, is thankful for family, friends, music and love.

Jaret Lansford, KTIV meteorologist:

“I’m thankful for the support of family and friends, the opportunity to hear music to get away from things and for love amongst people everywhere.”

Thankful Spencer Aspleaf
Port Nocturnal's Spencer Aspleaf is thankful for his dog, Hallie Berries.
Thankful Zach Pickens
Port Nocturnal's Zach Pickens is thankful for good content.
Thankful Layne Medema
Port Nocturnal's Layne Medema is thankful for coffee and cigarettes. 

Spencer Aspleaf, Zach Pickens and Layne Medema of Port Nocturnal:

Aspleaf: “I’m thankful for my dog (Hallie Berries) and my girlfriend.”

Pickens: “Good content and the fact that there’s no snow yet. I ate today. I had a beer today. I’m thankful for people who want to jam.”

Medema: “Every morning I like to have a cigarette and a cup of coffee…it gets me through the day. I’m also thankful for my band, the local music scene and having some beers with my boys.”

Thankful Willie Hughes
Arch Your Back Girl front-man, Willie Hughes, is thankful his mother came to town to visit his son.

Willie Hughes, Arch Your Back Girl front-man:

“My son, Finn Oliver. I’ve never felt complete or real in any point of my life, and this is it. He makes me feel like nothing in the world has been important until now. I’m thankful for my mother who I hadn’t seen in two years until she came to visit her first grandson.”

Thankful Shawn Fertig
Calling Grace front-man, Shawn Fertig, says the band is thankful for music, fans and tacos.

Shawn Fertig, Calling Grace front-man:

“We are thankful for music, all the fans that come out to shows and support local music…and tacos.”

Thankful Rosario Perez
Local rapper Rosario Perez (REV) is thankful for family, music and football.

Rosario Perez (REV), local rapper:

“I’m thankful for family because they give me a reason to be happy. I love my kids; the greatest thing I’ve done in my life is be a parent. I’m thankful for football because the Detroit Lions make me sad. I’m thankful for music, because it gives me that balance.”

Thankful Michael Caskey
Michael Caskey, drummer of The Claudettes, is thankful for renewed confidence.

Michael Caskey and Johnny Iguana, The Claudettes (Chicago-based band):

Caskey: “I’m thankful for my lovely wife who gives me a reason to go on every day. I’m thankful for music, which helps me find a space in my brain that perhaps meditation would help with. I’m also thankful for my friends and family who continue to be, for the most part, happy and healthy.”

Iguana: “I’m thankful for the diligent hard work my ten year old is doing on guitar. He’s working on Albert King and T-Bone Walker and all kinds of good blues stuff. He’s playing with great heart and skill and it’s fun to watch. I’m thankful for the existence of that phenomenon.”

Thankful Noah Towns
Choir director and Hebrew Cantor, Noah Towns, is thankful for all of the things he takes for granted.

Noah Towns, choir instructor and Hebrew Cantor:

“I’d have to say everything. I have a good job, great friends, good family, people that love me, people that don’t love me which makes things interesting, music, teaching, having a purpose, enjoying what I’m doing and keeping busy.”

Thankful Ron Suir
Sound technician Ron Suir is thankful for his wife.

Ron Suir, sound technician:

“I’m thankful for the ability to do what I do for a living. I’m also thankful for my wife and my ‘new’ granddaughter.”

Thankful Garie Lewis
Garie Lewis is pretty thankful that he has never been eaten by tigers.

Garie Lewis, local comic:

“I’m thankful for a roof over my head. I’m thankful for the shirt on my feet and the shoes on my back, and I’m really damn glad I’ve never been eaten by tigers.”

Thankful Gregory Danner
Artist Gregory Danner is thankful that most of his basic needs are met.
Thankful Yael Rivers
Artist Yael Rivers is thankful for her job at Home Depot and for her boyfriend Nathan.

Gregory Danner and Yael Rivers, local artists:

Danner: “I’m thankful that I’m still tolerated and that there’s a lot of stuff going on. There are lots of opportunities to have good clash. Most of my basic needs are met. I have plenty of opportunities to improve my situation and my output. It’s really great to be here. I’m glad the people in my life are so supportive.”

Rivers: “I’m incredibly thankful for my boyfriend and my job. My boyfriend has helped me through every mood swing and issue for the last three years. My job is the most supportive place in the world. Without them, I wouldn’t have a place to stay. They are the sweetest people.”

