Grammy-nominated Thompson Square coming to Anthem

The Grammy Award-nominated duo Thompson Square will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Feb. 11.
Made up of the husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson, Thompson Square exploded out of Nashville with their multiplatinum hit "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not."
Tickets many be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.
All Anthem events are for guests, 21 and older.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
