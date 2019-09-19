As Siouxland Habitat for Humanity's new executive director, Fred Hexom is learning all about the organization's mission to provide safe, decent and affordable houses in the area.
However, the longtime KCAU-TV chief meteorologist is also getting a bit of a porcine primer on America's favorite breakfast meat.
"Baconfest is Siouxland Habitat for Humanity's biggest fundraiser of the year," Hexom said, inside his 1150 Tri View Ave. office. "It is always a great way to promote a good cause as well as an excuse to eat lots of bacon."
Hexom must be reading our minds.
Taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, the sixth annual Baconfest will feature music, a pig petting zoo, a bacon-eating contest and, more important, an opportunity to sample bacon-featured foods from 14 different vendors.
If you're imagining 14 different versions of BLTs, well, think again.
Vendors will be going hog wild over bacon chili, bacon-y grits, bacon nachos, bacon Buffalo wings, bacon mac & cheese and, even, bacon egg rolls.
Wow, that's a lot of oink goin' on! But there is more that you can do with this soo-eet meat.
Specifically, it can be added to baked goods or be used to give a salty slap of flavors to ice cream.
Perhaps the biggest proponent of bacon is Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's executive chef Sean Rodney, who will be offering six different ways to serve bacon at Baconfest.
"Since it is so smoky and savory, bacon is a natural go-to ingredient," he suggested.
For lovers of all things savory, Rodney will be cooking up such offbeat creations as pork and bacon carnitas, slow-braised pork belly that is served with a bacon in addition to a bacon-y Bloody Mary.
That all sounds bloody wonderful to us. But check out the other things he'll be introducing exclusively for Baconfest.
We're especially excited about Rodney's Bacon S'mores, which are made with maple graham crackers, chocolate sauce and house-made marshmallow that's been spiked with smoked bacon. This is to say nothing of the candied bacon whiskey maple doughnut holes we've been hearing about.
"Bacon brings out the inventor in me," Rodney said.
Well, Hard Rock's root beer float that comes topped with maple cinnamon bacon brings out the kid in Hexom.
"Out of all of the Baconfest creations, the root beer float captured my imagination," he said. "(However) bacon is one of those universal things that everyone loves whatever their age. As soon as you smell bacon, you know the food's going to be good."
Still, he admitted to not being much of a cook when it comes to bacon.
"Nah, there are plenty of other people who are more creative than I am," Hexom said.
Then again, Baconfest might inspire Hexom a winning idea for next year.
"You never know," he said with a smile. "You can do anything with bacon."