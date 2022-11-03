Hairball bringing a bombastic celebration of arena rock to the Tyson

Hairball will be returning to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Feb. 17, for a night of rock and roll anthems.

Currently in its 23rd year, Hairball is a rock and roll experience with lights, smoke, bombs and screaming fans. Audiences will think they've gotten back to the halcyon days of Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith.

Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody will lead the Hairball band through a more than two hour, mind-blowing homage to some of the biggest arena acts of the world.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at PrimebankTix.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.